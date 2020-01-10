CALL THE COURIER

A: Yes. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, voted “guilty” on both articles of impeachment, for perjury and obstruction of justice.

Q: Why can’t we get urban renewal back in Waterloo?

A: Urban renewal generally is the process of the government buying up and removing blighted and slum properties so they can be redeveloped by private enterprise. The city of Waterloo has been doing this for decades and has several urban renewal tax increment financing districts. The federal Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 established the Community Development Block Grant program — still used in Waterloo today — changed the focus of “urban renewal” to fix up rather than demolish substandard housing and blighted neighborhoods. The federal government has significantly reduced the amount of CDBG dollars Waterloo receives each year.

Q: What is an address to write to Disney and ABC?

A: Write the Walt Disney World Co. at P.O. Box 10000, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830-1000. Write to ABC at 47 W. 66th St., New York, NY 10023-6290.

Q: On Dec. 16 the city agreed to buy two properties from Hawthorne Homes. The total was $100,000. What is the assessed value of those homes?