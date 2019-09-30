Q: When did the Shriners Hospitals take the word “Crippled” out of their name?
A: The change was made in 1996. Gene Bracewell, then chairman of the board for the hospitals, said in interviews at the time that the old name no longer reflected the patients as it did when the first Shriners Hospital opened in 1922. Most of its patients then were children crippled by polio.
Q: Do the traffic cameras in Waterloo only record speed if running a red light or do they record if the vehicle is speeding even if they don’t run a red light?
A: They monitor speed all the time, regardless of light status.
Q: On Sept. 20, all four metro football teams — East West Columbus and Cedar Falls — all won their games. When was the last time that happened?
A: We think it was Sept. 10, 2010:
- Columbus beat Forest City (35-32)
- Cedar Falls beat Cedar Rapids Prairie (45-7)
- Waterloo East beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson (48-7)
- Waterloo West beat Dubuque Senior (21-20)
Q: Is the Country Kitchen chain still open? Are there any in Iowa?
A: Yes, there are about 70 Country Kitchens in 26 states. They have restaurants in Marion, Ottumwa and Stuart.
Q: What is a mailing address for Hy-Vee headquarters?
A: Write to Hy-Vee Inc., 5820 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines 50266-8223.
Q: How old is Burt Reynolds now?
A: Reynolds died in September 2018, age 82.
Q: Is a former service member entitled to veterans’ benefits if he didn’t serve during a time of war or in combat?
A: Of course, assuming he or she had an honorable discharge. Check with the VA for details.
Q: What’s the difference between Farm and Fleet and Fleet Farm stores?
A: They are two different chains. Here’s how the Wisconsin State Journal explained it in a recent article: “You know the story. The one where two brothers started a store, got into a dispute and split with one flip-flopping the name. But then why is one named Mills and the other Blain’s? There was no fight. No split and no turmoil. Just a lot of incredible timing. ‘It has got to be one of the biggest myths in the Midwest,’ said Blain’s company spokeswoman Renee Tarnutzer. When Bert and Claude Blain started Farm & Fleet in Janesville (Wis.) in 1955, family friends Stewart C. Mills Sr. and his twin sons, Stewart C. Mills Jr. and Henry C. Mills II, asked if they could reverse the name and use it for a store they were starting in Brainerd, Minn. Both families use the same buying group but don’t operate stores” together.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
