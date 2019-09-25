Q: On the traffic control speed cameras is the vehicle’s front or rear or both plates captured on the camera? If only the rear plate, what if it is blocked by a trailer?
A: They get the rear plate only. It would capture the trailer plate and the citation would go to the owner of the trailer.
Q: When will the railroad crossing on Elk Run Road at Dubuque Road be repaired?
A: It is not currently in the Iowa Department of Transportation’s grade crossing surface repair program.
Q: How do I order the Courier?
A: Please go to www.wcfcourier.com/subscribe or call us at 291-1444.
Q: Why wasn’t the photo edition of John McCain through the years include in the e-edition of the Courier?
A: That was a syndicated photo gallery, so there was no printed or e-edition version.
Q: Who carries pulverized lime for my yard?
A: A quick online search shows the most hardware and garden supply big box stores carry the product, as well as it being available for purchase online.
You have free articles remaining.
Q: In the yellow box in the sports section before each Iowa game there are number of things about the game, such as time and channel. What does FS1 mean for the TV portion?
A: FS1 is a Fox Sports cable channel available throughout the Cedar Valley.
Q: Is Farm Fleet moving to a new building at Highway 58 and Ridgeway or is this a new store?
A: The store being built at Highway 58 and Ridgeway in Cedar Falls is a Fleet Farm, an entirely different store than Blain’s Farm & Fleet, also in Cedar Falls.
Q: Has Waterloo considered having a recycle center like Cedar Falls does so they don’t have to drive the trucks out to the landfill?
A: Yes. It has been discussed many times in the past. There were issues raised regarding an appropriate location and funding its construction.
Q: Why are they tearing down the old Hardee’s building at the corner of Falls and University avenues?
A: A car wash will be constructed there.
Q: Does UnityPoint-Allen Hospital have any provision for a helicopter air care when urgently needed? If so, where would the patients be taken? How long does it take for a patient to transfer from the hospital to the destination?
A: “All emergent transfers to other facilities must follow specific regulatory requirements,” emergency department officials said via hospital spokesman Carson Tigges. “Once our emergency department practitioners determine the need for an individual to be transported to another facility, they must speak with a physician at another facility to accept the patient. The emergency department practitioner determines whether the patient is transferred by ground or air. Emergency departments have a list of ground and air transportation services. Allen Hospital transfers patients to a variety of hospitals, and this decision depends on the availability of specialty services, patient preference and continuity of care. Transfer time depends on the availability of the service and the destination.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.