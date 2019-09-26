Q: How old is Marty Stuart? Is he married?
A: Stuart is 60 and is married to singer Connie Smith.
Q: Can you contact the Casey’s General Store headquarters in Ankeny and ask when their chain will sell the E15 fuel?
A: Calls and emails to Casey’s corporate communications office were not returned. Casey’s announced in June that it would be adding E15 fuel to 60 of its locations during the summer.
Q: Where can I write Chad Shipman, director of the Irish Fest?
A: Send mail to 315 E. Fifth St., Waterloo 50703, or send email through the website at iowairishfest.com.
Q: How can I reach the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation?
A: Send mail to P.O. Box 23350, Seattle, WA 98102, or send email through the website at gatesfoundation.org.
Q: Will “Manifest” be back on TV?
A: NBC has announced the show will return this fall, but with no specific date yet.
Q: In the story about Maddie Poppe it says her album dropped in May. What does this mean?
You have free articles remaining.
A: It just means the album was released then. It’s a phrase that’s become popular in music in the last few years.
Q: What happened to Brooke Bouma who used to be a morning anchor on Channel 13 in Des Moines?
A: She left at the beginning of this year, saying in a Facebook post: “It’s been a privilege to work here and I’ve loved it! But, the early (more like middle of the night, really) hours are taking a toll on me and my family and I need to step away. I’ll always be a Channel 13 girl at heart. I’ll just be watching the news now, instead of delivering it.”
Q: Why are the front wheels of wagons and stagecoaches smaller than the rear wheels?
A: According to Hansen Wheel and Wagon, a South Dakota company that makes wagons, “As the diameter of the wheel increases, the draft size of the animal needed to pull the vehicle decreases, hence making it easier on the horses, mules, and oxen to pull the wagons and carriages. So, a wagon with 48-inch wheels will pull easier than a wagon with 24-inch wheels. Now for the second part of the answer; if all wagons had 48-inch wheels front and rear, we would have an engineering conflict. When we try to steer the wagon, the front wheel would strike the body and reduce the turning radius. Also, the assembly of the fifth wheel would lift the body high in the front. So, to overcome this conflict, we lower the height of the front wheel just enough to level the wagon and increase the turning radius. The results are a maneuverable, easy pulling vehicle.”
Q: Is actor Kevin McCarthy still living? If so, how old is he?
A: There have been several actors with that name, If you mean the McCarthy who was in the classic “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” he died in 2010, age 96.
Q: Can you print background information on Taylor Holt of KCRG?
A: Holt grew up in Chicago, graduated from DePaul University in 2014 and later interned at WGN. Before joining the staff at KCRG, she was a reporter and anchor at WDIO in Duluth, Minn.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.