Q: Where and when was Elvis Presley born? Is there anything else for Elvis besides Graceland? Is the house still there where Elvis lived when a young child? What did his twin brother die of? Where and when did Elvis die?
A: Presley was born in 1935 in Tupelo, Miss., and died in 1977 at his home, Graceland, in Memphis, Tenn. The home where he and his family lived in Tupelo is now open to the public. His twin, Jesse, was stillborn.
Q: How many years has it been since the Washington Nationals won the World Series?
A: This is the first Series win for the team.
Q: What are the requirements to be the U.S. president? Do they need to be at least 45?
A: No. The U.S. Constitution simply requires that a presidential candidate be a natural born citizen of the United States, a resident for at least 14 years, and 35 years of age or older.
Q: Where can I purchase the book about Cedar Falls?
A: The book “Images of Modern America: Cedar Falls” is available at Barnes and Noble and also at the Cedar Falls Historical Society.
Q: Was it ever proven Ronan Farrow was the son of Frank Sinatra?
A: No. Farrow has said in comments that’s it’s not important to him. Woody Allen said in an interview last year, “In my opinion, he’s my child. I think he is, but I wouldn’t bet my life on it.”
Q: Why did Gilley’s Bar in Texas close?
A: The original club closed in the late 1980s after financial problems and burned down in 1990.
Q: Was there a 1970s movie about the Navy called “Midway”?
A: Yes. The 1976 movie starred Charlton Heston, Henry Ford, Robert Mitchum, James Coburn, Glenn Ford and Hal Holbrook and told the story of the famous World War II battle. A new version is in theaters now.
Q: Where was Wayne Brady born? What has he done besides “Let’s Make a Deal”?
A: Brady was born in 1972 in Georgia. He has a long list of credits; many of us probably saw him first on “Whose Line is It Anyway?” He’s been on “Girlfriends,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” The Bold and the Beautiful,” “American Dad,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Colony” and had his own show, “The Wayne Brady Show.”
Q: What is the population of Gilbertville?
A: Gilbertville’s population was 712 at the 2010 census.
Q: There is a house boarded up on Hubbard off of West Fourth Street. What is going on with this house?
A: There was a fire at 109 Hubbard Ave. on Nov. 22, 2018. The son of the owners was sentenced to 15 years in prison Sept. 23 after entering an Alford plea of guilty to second-degree arson. The house is secured and the city is monitoring the situation from a code enforcement standpoint.
Q: What were the years that Dave Boesen was a firefighter, and then with the police department?
A: Boesen worked for Waterloo Fire Rescue from 1986 through 2012 and then worked for the Waterloo Police Department as the property/evidence coordinator from 2013 to 2018.
Q: Does Dan Trelka live in Waterloo?
A: Yes. He owns and lives in a house in Waterloo.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
