Q: What is a website that lists jobs available in Waterloo and Cedar Falls?
A: There are a few different ones, but we’d be remiss in not mentioning our own right off the top: https://wcfcourier.com/jobs. You can search by keyword or by job category for free, and employers can also list their open positions. Other options include Indeed, Monster, LinkedIn, ZipRecruiter and more — and you can also type in “find jobs” into Google and the search engine will find jobs “near you” or thereabouts.
Q: What was Mr. Food’s recipe for Halloween candy bark?
A: Here it is:
What you’ll need
- 2 cups dark chocolate chips
- 1 teaspoon vegetable shortening
- 1 cup assorted chopped candy (see note)
What to do
1: Line a baking sheet with wax paper. In a microwave-safe bowl, combine chocolate chips and shortening. Microwave 1-1/2 to 2 minutes, or until smooth, stirring occasionally. Spoon chocolate evenly onto wax paper and smooth into a rectangle shape about 1/4-inch thick.
2: Sprinkle candy evenly over chocolate. Using a spatula, press candy into chocolate. Refrigerate 30 minutes or until chocolate is hardened.
3: Break or cut candy bark into different size pieces. Serve immediately, or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
Note: Use your favorite chocolate candy bars, M & M’s, and Halloween candy corn.
Q: On the “Tonight Show,” right before Jimmy Fallon comes on, a member of the Roots shouts out something, maybe a number. What is that, or what does it mean?
A: It’s usually the episode number of the show, according to “Tonight Show” social media.
You have free articles remaining.
Q: Is Charley Pride still alive? Does he still perform?
A: Pride is now 81, and he does still perform. He’s got dates set for Las Vegas in January, and you might also have seen him in the recent Ken Burns documentary about country music that aired on PBS.
Q: What was Pat Sajak’s recent emergency surgery for?
A: Sajak had emergency surgery for a blocked intestine, according to “Wheel of Fortune” staff.
Q: In Waterloo, what month of the year do we have the fewest days of sunshine?
A: An answer from state climatologist Justin Glisan: “The cloudiest month of the year is December. The cloudy conditions combined with shorter daylight hours mean the sun only shines 46% of the time.”
Q: Will Republic Recycling accept glass jars and bottles?
A: No. Glass has not been accepted in the city of Waterloo’s curbside recycling program since it began.
Q: How is U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer going to vote on impeachment?
A: As of Dec. 16, she has refused to say how she will vote on the articles of impeachment, which will likely be voted on by the full House of Representatives on Wednesday. The 1st District representative did vote along with her Democratic colleagues for the articles of inquiry.
Q: Has the Volks Haus bar closed downtown?
A: Yes. It closed Sept. 30.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.