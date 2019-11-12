Q: What causes sleep apnea?
A: According to the Mayo Clinic, for obstructive sleep apnea, causes can include excess weight; thick necks; a narrowed airway; being male; use of alcohol or sedatives; smoking; and nasal congestion. Causes of central sleep apnea can include heart disorders or strokes and use of narcotic pain medications. It’s more common in men and people who are middle aged or older.
Q: What area of Cedar Falls voted for Green? For Brown?
A: Unofficial results from the Black Hawk County election office show the breakdown by ward and precinct in the Nov. 5 Cedar Falls mayoral election. Challenger Rob Green, a council member, prevailed in most of the city’s five wards and also had a 64-vote edge in absentee ballots, which could be from people living in any ward. Green had the majority of votes in Wards 1, 3 and 5, besting Mayor Jim Brown and another challenger, Jim Skaine. Brown came out on top in Precincts 1 and 3 of Ward 2, while Green had the most votes in Precinct 2. The two candidates had the same number of votes in Precinct 3 of Ward 4. Green had the most votes in the ward’s other two precincts.
Q: My wife says it’s been 25 years since the shooting at Target. I probably shouldn’t doubt her, but can you check that date?
A: You shouldn’t doubt her. That shooting was in November 1994 — 25 years.
Q: How can I report someone who is cheating on their federal and state income tax?
A: For the federal tax, order IRS Form 3949-A by calling (800) 829-0433, or by downloading it from irs.gov. At the state level, you can report suspected fraud directly through the Iowa Department of revenue website at https://tax.iowa.gov/need-help/report-fraud.
Q: Who decided to remove all the barns at the National Dairy Cattle Congress? What year was this, and who made the decision to remove them?
A: The barns haven’t been removed from what we can tell, and were still in use for the recent National Cattle Congress Fair.
Q: Which restaurants in the metro area deliver meals to homes?
A: Since the advent of meal delivery apps — like GrubHub, Eat Street, Straight 2 You, Cedar Valley Food Runner, Uber Eats and others — several dozen restaurants in the area are now available for delivery, depending on your location. Try downloading one of the apps (they’re free to download) to see which restaurants are available to deliver to your home.
Q: Is there a way to get a video of Maddie Poppe?
A: Videos of the singer abound widely on the internet. If you’re talking about her most recent video and the one she shot at Snowden House in Waterloo, you can find that at wcfcourier.com.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
