Q: Independence Avenue has hundreds of potholes. In the spring they will be craters. If I mark those holes now will the street department fill those in so they will be good for us this spring?
A: It is easy to report potholes in Waterloo so the Street Department can repair them. Call (319) 291-4267 or go to the city’s website at cityofwaterlooiowa.com and fill out the “report a problem” form.
Q: Is the Waterloo Bed Bath & Beyond be closing?
A: Bed Bath & Beyond announced this month it will close approximately 40 stores in early 2020 but has declined to identify which stores will be affected.
Q: I heard there was a large flock of sapsuckers that frequent George Wyth State Park. Is this unusual?
A: We bounced your question off members of the Prairie Rapids Audubon Society, who said they’ve never known sapsuckers to flock up in the fall. They thought the birds observed might actually have been yellow-shafted flickers.
Q: Who is the man in the pot roast commercial for Perkins?
A: That’s actor Treg Monty.
Q: Is it true “Days of Our Lives” might be ending?
A: It’s sure a possibility. NBC has released the entire cast from their contracts, and the show is going on a production hiatus at the end of November, according to news reports. There evidently are enough episodes already shot to air for several months. So far, NBC hasn’t made any announcement about the future of the show after that.
Q: Many TV programs are shown as “in syndication.” What does that mean?
A: There are two main kinds of syndicated shows. There are syndicated shows that don’t belong to any particular network but air on stations that buy them — a game show like “Wheel of Fortune,” for example. Then there are programs that originally aired on network television but are being broadcast again on any station that will purchase them. “Big Bang Theory” is an example — it’s a CBS show, but you can see older episodes on other networks now.
Q: Who was Keith Whitley married to?
A: To singer Lorrie Morgan.
Q: How can I find information on how much Gentle Gym charges and does insurance cover it?
A: There are prices and lots of other information at thegentlegym.org, or give them a call at (319) 260-2240.
Q: If I know of someone who is using the handicap sticker of a deceased person, who can I report that to?
A: Contact the Iowa Department of Transportation: P.O. Box 9278, Des Moines 50306; (515) 237-3110; or vscusto@iowadot.us.
Q: Is it still considered a common-law marriage if one of the people is legally married to someone else?
A: That’s not specifically covered under Iowa law, as far as we can tell, but generally both people must have the legal right to marry. If one person is already married, then he or she doesn’t have that legal right.
Q: What is the punishment for not showing up for jury duty?
A: According to the Iowa judicial branch website, “If you received a juror summons and failed to appear, you can be fined, incarcerated, or both.”
