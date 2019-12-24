Q: How long has the Waterloo School board owned the residential properties adjacent to Kingsley? What are their plans for these properties?
A: Waterloo Community Schools has owned houses at 266 Prospect Blvd. since 2009, 301 Sunset Road since 2010 and 307 Sunset Road since 2012. At points, district officials have discussed using the land to expand the overall footprint of the Kingsley Elementary School campus. However, no plans have been announced for those properties.
Q: How can I locate the salaries of the University of Northern Iowa staff?
A: Go to the State of Iowa Salary Book, which can be found online at legis.iowa.gov/publications/fiscal/salaryBook. Select the fiscal year you’re interested in from a drop-down menu and University of Northern Iowa from another drop-down menu labeled “Department.” That will bring up an alphabetical listing of all UNI employees. Salary is listed in two columns as base pay and gross, or total actual, pay. A third column lists travel reimbursement.
Q: My granddaughter is having mental health problems. Waterloo is limited with options. Who can I call to get her some help?
A: Try calling NAMI of Black Hawk County at (319) 235-5263. A staffer there also suggested Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health, (319) 234-2893; or MercyOne Behavioral and Mental Health at (319) 272-8922.
Q: Land O’Lakes butter used to be cut sharply on the ends and now they are rounded and we aren’t getting a full pound. Why are they doing this?
A: An inquiry with the Land O’Lakes media department was not answered. You can try calling the company consumer affairs line at (800) 328-4155.
Q: How can I prevent or treat sleep apnea?
A: According to the Mayo Clinic: “For milder cases of sleep apnea, your doctor may recommend only lifestyle changes, such as losing weight or quitting smoking. If you have nasal allergies, your doctor will recommend treatment for your allergies. If these measures don’t improve your signs and symptoms or if your apnea is moderate to severe, a number of other treatments are available,” such as a CPAP machine or an oral appliance. Surgery might be done if nothing else works.
Q: Has BBQ ’Loo and Blues Too been canceled for next year?
A: Yes. A statement on the Main Street Waterloo website states, “After 18 years, we are sad to announce 2019 was the last year for BBQ’Loo and Blues Too! Thank you to all who have volunteered and participated over the years.”
Q: Who is Al Roker married to?
A: To ABC News reporter Deborah Roberts.
Q: Why has Pat Sajak been missing from “Wheel of Fortune”?
A: He recently had emergency surgery for a blocked intestine. The show’s Facebook page reports he has now returned to filming, so you should be seeing him again soon.
Q: How many former presidents are still alive?
A: Four — Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public
Library.
