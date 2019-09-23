Q: Is there new junkyard starting across from the golf course on Newell Street?
A: A property in the 1300 block of Newell Street has been cited for code violations and was scheduled to go to court. The city has not approved a salvage yard license in that area.
Q: Who are the two funny guys on the Sonic commercials?
A: Those are actors and comedians T.J. Jagodowski and Peter Grosz.
Q: When is the intersection of West Ninth and Washington by Kwik Star going to be striped?
A: The city is planning to have the city-owned portion of the intersection painted by the end of October, according to the Waterloo Traffic Operations Department.
Q: Can the public request a drug test for elected city officials in Iowa?
A: You can ask for whatever you want. However, there is nothing that requires an elected official to submit to a drug test in Iowa because a member of the public requests it.
Q: Who can address the problem of grass growing through the cracks in sidewalks in Waterloo, which is a tripping hazard, if code enforcement isn’t checking this?
A: The Waterloo Engineering Department oversees public sidewalk issues.
Q: Who owns the old brownstone building downtown? What are their plans for it?
A: We can’t answer this without more information, notably an address.
Q: What is the phone number and address of the Republican Party office in Waterloo?
A: The Black Hawk County Republican headquarters is at 910 Decathlon Drive. in Waterloo. Their number is (319) 233-2183.
Q: What is the average age span to be considered a puppy?
A: It depends, says Dr. Garrett Knudson of Den Herder Veterinary Hospital in Waterloo. “A puppy becomes sexually mature at approximately 6 months. For feeding purposes, we recommend that a puppy be transitioned to an adult diet at approximately 1 year. Behaviorally, a pup may not be considered mature until they are 1 to 2 years old. Some, even later than that.”
Q: What did Jan-Michael Vincent die of?
A: The official cause of death was cardiac arrest, according to news reports.
Q: Did Matt Lauer die?
A: No.
Q: Where can I write Jimmy Kimmel?
A: Send mail for Kimmel to “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” 6834 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90028.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
