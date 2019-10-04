Q: When a traffic camera witnesses a violation and you don’t pay the ticket does it go on your credit report?
A: No. Unpaid automated traffic enforcement violations don’t affect credit ratings. That doesn’t mean cities can’t use other methods to collect the fines, such as withholding state tax returns until fines are paid.
Q: Is Imogene Coca starring in the Perkins commercials?
A: No, Coca died in 2001.
Q: Nate Stanley is No. 3 with the Hawkeyes for the number of touchdown passes. Who are Nos. 1 and 2?
A: Chuck Long with 74, then Drew Tate with 61.
Q: What is the significance of the black license plates with the white lettering?
A: The “blackout” specialty license plate, which became available to Iowans July 1, features an all-black plate with white lettering. It’s just a new option being offered by the Iowa Department of Transportation after its design was approved by lawmakers in the last legislative session. All funds collected go to the state Road Use Tax Fund, which helps fund state, county and city road and bridge projects.
Q: Why didn’t the Courier or KWWL report on the incident by Hoover School a few weeks ago where they had the roads blocked because of a situation going on in a home near there?
A: Both media outlets ran big stories on the event.
Q: On human skin, what is the difference between a mole and wart?
A: According to WebMD: Warts are small, noncancerous growths that appear when skin is infected with one of the many viruses of the human papillomavirus (HPV) family. The virus triggers extra cell growth, which makes the outer layer of skin thick and hard in that spot. They are most common on hands and feet. Moles are growths on the skin that are usually brown or black; they can appear anywhere on the skin, alone or in groups. Most moles appear in early childhood and during the first 25 years of a person’s life.
Q: I watch Richard Rawlings on the Discovery channel quite often. Is he married?
A: Rawlings announced earlier this year that he and his wife were separating.
Q: Is scoliosis caused by a worm?
A: According to the Mayo Clinic: “Doctors don’t know what causes the most common type of scoliosis — although it appears to involve hereditary factors, because the disorder tends to run in families. Less common types of scoliosis may be caused by:
- Neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy or muscular dystrophy.
- Birth defects affecting the development of the bones of the spine.
- Injuries to or infections of the spine.”
Q: Whatever happened to Otto and Charlotte, the Alaskan homesteaders, TV show?
A: It looks as if they are back in Alaska, with another season of the show expected.
Q: Does the Courier still publish a police log? If so, when?
A: We still do, but it’s only periodically. We save it up and publish when space allows.
Q: “Dilbert” looked really strange lately. Is somebody new drawing it?
A: As we answered once before, CNN correspondent Jake Tapper drew the comic for the week of Sept. 23.
