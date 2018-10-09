Q: What are the top 10 car brands that are registered in Black Hawk County?
A: The Iowa Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Division can run a computer query to generate that information. However, the requesting party must pay a fee for the staff time required to do that work. If the answer is important enough for you to buy it, please contact the office and make your request.
Q: Does Steve Schmitt still own the property along the river? Is it under foreclosure?
A: S & J Enterprises of Denver LLC, owned by Steve and Jana Schmitt, owns the building at 722 Water St. It is one of three properties as part of a foreclosure action BankIowa filed in July 2017. A hearing on the foreclosure action was stayed indefinitely at the request of both sides.
Q: Is there a law that would keep the board of supervisors from combining the Waterloo Police Department with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office? Is there a law stating each county is required to have a sheriff’s department?
A: A sheriff’s office can provide law enforcement services to incorporated communities, and many small towns contract with counties for such services. Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson said he does not believe such an agreement with the city of Waterloo would be in the best interests of either the city or county. Iowa Code 331.610 requires a county to have a sheriff. The sheriff has autonomy and is not directed by the board of supervisors.
Q: How do the big wind turbines work? Do they still work when there is little or no wind?
A: The blades are connected to a rotor that turns a shaft, which spins a generator to create electricity. Turbines do not spin without wind and, therefore, do not produce electricity when it is calm. Keep in mind, however, the U.S. electrical grid is an interconnected mix of various sources of energy produced from multiple wind and solar farms, nuclear, coal-burning and smaller sources of power.
Q: In the 1970s Waterloo put up a flood protection dike around the city, why didn’t Cedar Rapids do the same thing?
A: The city of Waterloo began planning with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on a flood control system after a major Cedar River flood in 1961 and for other flood disasters during that decade. Cedar Rapids did not suffer major flooding like Waterloo until the 2008 disaster.
Q: Are the volcanoes still going off in Hawaii, and are the fires still burning in California?
A: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park reopened Sept. 22 after being closed for more than four months because of Kilauea volcano’s latest eruption. While volcanic activity has slowed and no lava is reaching the surface at Kilauea, scientists aren’t ready to declare the latest eruption over. In California, the worst of the wildfires are seemingly over, but blazes continue to pop up. On Sept. 26, for instance, a brush fire in Devore prompted evacuations and shut down a stretch of the Interstate 15.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
