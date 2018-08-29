Q: Different times I see in The Courier articles that are not from Courier staff, such as the Steven Thompson with the Press News, and also from the Gazette. Where are those newspapers located?
A: The Mitchell County Press News is in Osage, and is part of Lee Enterprises, so it’s a sister publication, as is the Globe-Gazette in Mason City. We have a sharing agreement with the Cedar Rapids Gazette on statehouse stories.
Q: What is Jerry Gallagher, formerly with KWWL, now doing?
A: He’s now with the Donovan Group, a school PR, communications and community engagement firm that focuses on education.
Q: Who would I call to have a street light replaced?
A: In Waterloo, report malfunctioning street lights to the Traffic Operations Department at 291-4440.
Q: There is a huge building along Highway 20 coming from Cedar Falls to Waterloo. I was told it was going to be a motorcycle business, but it has been sitting there with nothing being done for two years. Do you know what is going in there?
A: Construction actually started about a year ago on the building near the east intersection of U.S. Highways 58 and 20. Work is finishing up, and DR. Powersports/Leer’s Cycle Center is expecting to begin moving into the new building within a few weeks.
Q: Where can lithium laptop batteries be recycled in Black Hawk County?
A: A very useful recycling website, earth911.com, lists five locations in Waterloo that accept lithium ion batteries for recycling: Lowe’s, Home Depot, Batteries Plus Bulbs, Staples and Best Buy.
Q: When are they going to fix the railroad crossing in Raymond?
A: The Canadian National Railway expects to fix the Third Street railroad crossing Sept. 5.
Q: Why does the city of Raymond allow brush to grow into the street at 6615 Lafayette Road?
A: A letter has been mailed notifying the owners of that property to trim the bush so it does not impede on the roadway.
Q: If unpaid traffic tickets are sent to a collection agency, will that affect the driver’s credit?
A: No. An agreement between 31 attorney generals, including Iowa’s, prevents the three major credit reporting agencies from lowering credit scores based on debts that did not arise from a contract or agreement by the consumer to pay, such as traffic tickets or fines.
Q: Do they plan to build a new car wash at the new Kwik Star on Highway 63 and Donald Street?
A: The original plan for the site included a car wash, but no construction plans have been submitted at this time to have a car wash there.
Q: Why can’t the city of Waterloo get the streets fixed?
A: Have you driven anywhere in Waterloo this summer? There are roads under repair all over the city.
Q: When will the stoplights at Airline Highway and Wagner Road become functional?
A: Those lights were scheduled to become operational the week of Aug. 13-17, according to the public works department.
