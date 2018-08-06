Q: In baseball what does OPS mean?
A: It stands for On-base Plus Slugging. According to mlb.com, “OPS adds on-base percentage and slugging percentage to get one number that unites the two. It’s meant to combine how well a hitter can reach base, with how well he can hit for average and for power. As a result, OPS is widely considered one of the best evaluative tools for hitters.”
Q: I heard since 1956 the U.S. has interfered with elections in other countries 81 times. Is this true?
A: According to a database amassed by political scientist Dov Levin of Carnegie Mellon University, the U.S. has “interfered” in foreign elections as many as 81 times between 1946 and 2000. In an interview on NPR in December 2016, Levin said one-third of those cases were public and two-third covert, not known to the voters before the election. Such interventions could include giving our preferred candidates funding, training and campaign advice. The number does not include coups, such as Iran in 1953 or in Guatemala in 1954.
Q: What exactly did the Russians do when they supposedly interfered in our election?
A: Thousands of Russian internet trolls blasted phony news reports critical of Hillary Clinton and boosting Donald Trump. Selective leaks of stolen emails from top Democrats sowed chaos among supporters and reportedly lessened Democratic turnout while costing Clinton support from independents. The email releases also deflected attention from stories damaging to the Trump campaign. For example, immediately after the “Access Hollywood” video was released in October 2016 in which Trump bragged about groping women, WikiLeaks released its first batch of emails stolen from Clinton’s campaign manager, John Podesta. An analysis of opinion polling by Harry Enten of FiveThirtyEight found the release of the emails roughly matched Clinton’s decline in the polls.
Q: Was Castle Hill, the area between Waterloo and Cedar Falls along the Cedar River, actually a city at one time?
A: Yes. It was incorporated in 1917 and operated as a city until merging with Waterloo at the beginning of 1961. Here’s how the Courier reported it in a Feb. 14, 1917, article: “Castle Hill, a lusty infant, was born today. J.S. Tuthill acted as legal practitioner. The accouchement was in Judge H.B. Bates’ division of the district court. ‘Everything is lovely,’ said Mr. Tuthill, smiling, as he emerged from the operating room. Castle Hill, radiant with hope, is thus presented as a valentine to the voters of Iowa’s newest incorporated town.”
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
