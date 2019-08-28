Q: Is The Courier planning on having a fall sports preview?
A: The Prep Football Preview will appear in Thursday’s Courier.
Q: What are the dates and hours for Cattle Congress? How much is admission and do they charge for parking?
A: The gates open at 4 p.m. Sept. 11 for a fair preview; admission is $4 for all ages. Hours are 9 a.m. to midnight Sept. 12, 13 and 14, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 15. Parking is free. On Thursday and Saturday, cost is $11 for adults 13 and up, $8 for seniors and veterans, $6 for kids, and free for those 5 and under. Friday is kids’ day, with $4 admission for kids 6-17. Sunday is family day, with discounted admission for adults. There also are wrist band specials each day for the carnival.
Q: Will WMT 600 AM radio be carrying the Minnesota Viking games again this year?
A: Yes, according to the station website. The season opens with a game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 8.
Q: Why this week did the city turn a few blacktop streets on the east side of Waterloo into gravel roads, such as Butler, Cottage Grove, Indiana, and many more surrounding streets.
A: That is part of the seal coat process that is used to keep the blacktop surface. If the city did not periodically put down layers of crushed rock and asphalt emulsion on those roads they would eventually revert back to their original dirt and gravel condition.
Q: Did Elvis Presley ever perform in the UNI-Dome?
A: No. Presley died in August 1977. The Dome opened in February 1976 with a wrestling meet against the University of Iowa. The first three concerts between September 1976 and August 1977 were with Harry Chapin, Chicago and Alice Cooper, according to UNI.
Q: I didn’t receive a Sunday paper, but on Monday my Monday paper was delivered by the U.S. mail in the morning and that night my Sunday paper was delivered by a carrier. What has changed?
A: According to Adam Bolander, Courier circulation director, “The Courier has partnered with the United States Postal Service in select areas to provide consistent and timely delivery during the week. Customers in these areas should have received a letter letting them know of the change. Sunday papers will still be delivered by Courier carriers since the post office does not deliver on Sundays.”
Q: Why has Burton Avenue been closed for the past month?
A: The road is closed for sewer repairs.
Q: Where can I get a copy of the song “The Parting Glass”?
A: There are many, many recordings of the classic Irish song. You can find it on plenty of Irish music collections. You might want to go to youtube.com and sample some of the versions; we recommend a recent one by Irish singer Freddie White for an RTE Ireland contest this spring to pick the country’s favorite folk song.
Q: What is Annabeth Gish, formerly of Cedar Falls, now doing?
A: Gish was in the TV show “The Haunting of Hill House” last year and is in “Rim of the World” now on Netflix. She’s a mother of two and is also active in theater work.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
