Q: There is a skin care commercial with an actress named Annette something. What movies or shows has she been on?
A: Annette Figueroa is the spokesperson for Plexaderm. She’s appeared on several other commercials and has been on episodes of “Designing Spaces” and “The Balancing Act” on the Lifetime Network.
Q: By how much has Nabisco reduced the width of their graham crackers?
A: We can’t tell you the exact dimensions. But consumer websites say the graham cracker packages contain about 15 percent less than they did 10 years ago.
Q: My uncle used to play the Jew’s harp. I have his instrument; how do I learn to play it?
A: The Jew’s harp, also known as the mouth harp, is played by vibrating the tongue of the instrument (between the jaws of the frame) by plucking it with a forefinger, according to jewsharpguild.org. Begin by lightly holding the harp’s frame in your hand, without touching its tongue. Place the harp against your slightly-open teeth and rest your upper and lower lips on the harp’s frame. Pluck the harp’s tongue with your forefinger, either by pushing or pulling, while at the same time silently pronouncing vowels A, E, I, O and U — because altering the size of your mouth cavity will produce new sounds on the harp. Inhaling or exhaling slightly will also alter the sound cavity. YouTube also has many visual tutorials on how to play this instrument.
Q: Where did President Trump get the $12 billion to aid farmers?
A: The administration will use a Depression-era program, the Commodity Credit Corp., to secure money from the U.S. Treasury. The Agriculture Department already spends more than $10 billion annually on a range of farm supports under the CCC. The Congressional Research Service reports the CCC has “permanent indefinite authority” to borrow money up to a limit set by Congress, which is currently $30 billion.
Q: How much money was attached to the mental health bill the governor recently signed?
A: Funding would come from federal, state and local taxes. Iowa’s 14 mental health regions would spend cash reserves to pay for initial costs. The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency estimates the total cost at more than $31 million over two years. “Remember, the local money — the dollars that are in the mental health system currently — will be the first dollars, and we’ll look at ways that maybe we can augment some of that,” House Speaker Linda Upmeyer said after the bill signing. Gov. Kim Reynolds declined to answer questions about long-term funding. Democratic legislators question whether the Republican-led Legislature will provide adequate funds to implement the bill, especially in light of the $2.86 billion multiyear state income tax cut passed in May.
Q: What is the brand of chicken Culver’s serves? It’s really good.
A: The chicken comes from Springer Mountain Farms in Georgia, according to Culver’s.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
