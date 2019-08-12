Q: When did Charlton Heston die?
A: He died in 2008, age 84.
Q: Who makes those orange construction cones and can I invest in their company? There must be 10,000 of them just in Black Hawk County alone.
A: There are many companies that manufacture traffic cones. JBC Safety Plastic Inc. claims the be the world’s largest manufacturer of safety cones but is not publicly traded. Road contractors often hire subcontractors that specialize in traffic control to place cones, barricades and signs for detours. There are many different subcontractors doing this work on local projects.
Q: In the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area the postal system used to have a number of the blue drop boxes around town. Now they are very difficult to find. Where are they located now?
A: There is a blue collection box locator through the U.S. Postal Service website that can give you the closest location to your residence. Using zip codes, the site returns the following locations in Cedar Falls: 221 W. Sixth St., 301 Main St., and 1813 W. Eighth St. The following location were listed in Waterloo: 1173 Dixon Drive, 2834 Ansborough Ave., 1141 Lantern Square, 999 Home Plaza, 2120 Kimball Ave., 3138 Kimball Ave., 847 W. Fourth St., 1010 E. Mitchell Ave., 224 Byron Ave., 1636 W. Fourth St., 531 Commercial St., 300 Sycamore St., 408 E. Fourth St., 500 Sycamore St., 316 E. Fifth St., 715 Mulberry St., 707 Broadway St. and 1214 Franklin St.
Q: At a recent Waterloo City Council meeting Jerome Amos voted to give Hawkeye Community College more than $100,000 to build a house. Amos is a part-time employee of HCC and also a council member. Wasn’t it a conflict of interest then for him to vote on HCC issues?
You have free articles remaining.
A: Amos sought advice from the city attorney before voting on the issue in the past. Since he did not benefit directly from the HCC program in question, Amos was advised he could vote on the contract for the home construction program.
Q: Is the property between the street and sidewalk owned by the city or the property owner? If the city legally owns it, why does the property owner have to maintain it, such as pay for the sidewalk repair?
A: In most cases, the property between the curb and the sidewalk is street right-of-way owned by the city.
Most cities across the U.S. have ordinances that require the property owner to maintain this area, including sidewalks. It has been determined a legal practice under the law.
Q: Could the food being dumped by the dog track site, which seems to be mostly vegetable matter, be composted?
A: Yes.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.