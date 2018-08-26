Q: Can you check into the letter UnityPoint sent out about being hacked? What’s it all about?
A: As we reported July 30, the company reported 1.4 million patients may have had their personal information released to hackers who gained entry into UnityPoint’s internal email system through a phishing attack, usually by convincing an employee to click on a link that gives hackers access. That access was given between March 14 and April 3, discovered May 31 and reported to authorities. After an investigation, company officials then released their findings to the public at the end of July. UnityPoint has advised customers with questions about the matter to call a help line at (888) 266-9285.
Q: Why does Waverly want to move the fairgrounds? They have a wonderful location right now.
A: The Bremer County Fair Association will be tripling its space by moving to the Champions Ridge location off of Iowa Highway 3, according to a 2013 Courier article from when the Waverly City Council approved the land sale. According to the city of Waverly, the Bremer County Fair Association’s lease with the city is up in February 2019.
Q: When is Aldi opening in Waverly?
A: According to the city of Waverly, they have had no confirmation an Aldi is opening in the city.
Q: How many Iowa state troopers are female?
A: Women make up about 4 percent of the total number of state troopers, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety list of employees from 2017. There are 12 female state troopers and 275 male state troopers.
Q: What is the background of Kirstjen Nielsen of Homeland Security?
A: According to whitehouse.gov, Nielsen served as White House deputy chief of staff. She was responsible for advising the secretary of Homeland Security on legal, policy and operational matters involving topics such as border security and counterterrorism. She has a bachelor of arts degree from Georgetown University in foreign service and a law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law.
Q: My ash tree is beginning to drop leaves. Is that a sign of an emerald ash borer infestation?
A: Dropping leaves is one indicator associated with emerald ash borer, according to the Black Hawk County Extension, but isn’t the only sign used to determine an infestation, since there could be other issues. They suggest you give them a call to learn more — 234-6811.
Q: Can you purchase back issues of the Courier? If so, what is the price?
A: Yes, the Courier office keeps issues one year back, and the cost is the newsstand price.
Q: On Highway 218 traveling west by National Cattle Congress some kind of road construction is being done. What are they performing?
A: The Iowa Department of Transportation has been patching concrete joints on U.S. Highway 218 through Waterloo this summer.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
