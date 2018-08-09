Q: Who made the decision to take away the Courier’s TV Showtime?
A: We have received many calls and emails about our changing of TV Showtime. We are listening and working on making more changes to meet your concerns. Please bear with us as we tweak the TV listings to meet readers’ needs.
Q: On the Cedar Valley Nature Trail between Brandon and Cedar Rapids are signs posted dated July 3 that say “Keep off the trail, surface has been treated with Buccaneer.” What is Buccaneer and why was it used?
A: Buccaneer is a herbicide and is being used for weed control. It is common practice for trails to be closed during application of herbicides. The posting is a courtesy to trail users.
Q: Where did the term “pushing the envelope” come from?
A: It apparently started among early pilots, according to a 1988 New York Times report. They talked about “envelope” conditions; that is, the engine conditions that will give the maximum economy at any given speed. It was popularized by Tom Wolfe’s 1979 book, “The Right Stuff.” Wolfe told the Times: “I first heard it in 1972, among test pilots who later became astronauts. They were speaking of the performance capabilities of an airplane as an envelope, as if there were a boundary. Why they chose ‘envelope,’ I don’t know, but if you get outside the envelope, you’re in trouble.’” He thought its test-pilot use may have begun at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station in Maryland in the 1940s.
Q: What has happened to actress Judy Norton Taylor, who played Mary Ellen on “The Waltons”? How about singer Lila McCann, who was once on “Walker, Texas Ranger”?
A: Taylor is still a working actress, as well as a singer, but she does more writing and directing these days. McCann has had an up-and-down career, ran a photography business in Nashville for a while, but has returned to singing and recording, according to her Facebook page.
Q: Will revenue from Trump’s trade tariffs be enough to cover the new hand-outs for farmers?
A: Probably not. Theoretically, money from tariffs could be used to finance subsidies. But there may not be a lot of tariff revenue. For example, U.S. companies may begin buying steel in countries not affected by tariffs. They may pay a bit more, but not 25 percent more, the amount of the tariffs. Says Forbes magazine: “It’s certainly understandable why people would be looking for a silver lining to Trump trade policies, but there may be much less silver than one thinks.”
Update
A question in the Aug. 7 Call the Courier column asked about “little houses” that used to be along the Cedar River in Waterloo. Reader Bob DeHart said he believes the caller is asking about the former Pioneer Park theme park, located on the east side of the river between Seventh and Eighth streets, which was demolished in the late 1970s and early 1980s for the flood control system. DeHart said he has old photos of the park.
