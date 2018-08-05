Q. I have used Bissell pet stain remover on my carpeting but the stain reappears. What else can I use to remove the stain?
A. According to the folks at Merry Maids: "Fresh, old or dry pet stains are hard -- sometimes even impossible -- to clean or remove from carpets." What to try: "Apply a bacteria/enzyme digester from a pet store to the stains by following the directions -- it's the only way to deal effectively with both the stain and the odor. Bacteria/enzyme digesters work slowly, so leave the solution on as long as the directions say. Urine has probably penetrated into the carpet and pad, so use enough solution to reach as far down as the stain. Once the solution is applied, put plastic over it, and step on the spot several times until the area is well saturated. Then, leave the plastic on the whole time the digester is working to make sure the spot doesn't dry out. If it's a popular accident site, the bacteria may produce enough ammonia in the course of breaking down the stains to create a super-alkaline situation that interferes with its own action. In this case, you may need to neutralize the spot after the digester has been working for about four hours. To neutralize stain odors, mix a solution of one cup of vinegar to a gallon of warm water. Rinse the area with this solution and apply a fresh batch of bacteria/enzyme solution."
Q. What are the consequences for cabinet members, such as Scott Pruitt, who flagrantly misused money for the taxpayers? Are they convicted or do they have to pay back the money? What happens to them?
A. Most complaints about Pruitt before his resignation -- such as his lavish spending on a sound-proof phone booth, a personal security detail and first-class plane tickets -- are ethical violations, and punishment is determined by his boss, President Trump. Discipline would range from firing to a demand for an apology to nothing. Pruitt's resignation rendered those scenarios moot. Pruitt could conceivably face federal criminal charges for theft of government services for misusing employees for personal benefit, but it's unlikely for the minor infractions he's alleged to have committed. But an official who, say, embezzled money from his department would likely be prosecuted and face prison time.
Q. What does it mean when a politician is censured?
A. Censure is formal, severe disapproval -- of a judge or senator, for example. It is a mostly symbolic discipline.
Q. Besides Algona, did another Iowa town have German prison camps during World War II?
A. There was another large camp at Clarinda for German prisoners. And according to an IPTV report, "Many branch prisoner-of-war camps were established in other parts of Iowa, including Tabor, Shenandoah, Audubon, Charles City, Waverly, Eldora, Toledo, Clinton and Wapello. At these branch camps the prisoners built and repaired fences. They repaired machinery and outbuildings on farms. They also canned vegetables, processed hemp for use in rope making, dehydrated alfalfa and processed lumber. They helped detassel corn and harvest peas and other crops."
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
