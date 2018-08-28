Q: If I weigh myself with a spring scale at the equator and I weigh 100 pounds, how much would I weigh with the same scale at the North Pole?
A: According to research from Cornell University, you weigh 0.5 percent more at the poles than on the equator.
Q: Can you print the addresses of two or three companies that make smoke alarms?
A: Here are a couple: Kidde United Technologies, 1016 Corporate Park Drive, Mebane, NC 27302; and First Alert Inc., 3901 Liberty St., Aurora, IL 60504.
Q: Is it legal to take a left turn on red if you’re turning onto a one-way street?
A: According to Iowa law, a vehicle may make a left turn on red from a one-way street to another one-way street, as long as the vehicle turns from the leftmost lane into the other leftmost lane, and there is no sign barring the action.
Q: Does Bartels Lutheran Home in Waverly take Title 19 patients in their Alzheimer’s unit?
A: Bartels does accept Title 19 patients in both Evergreen Arbor, their “memory care” unit, and Woodland Terrace, the nursing care unit, according to Barb Bridges, vice president of marketing and development with the company.
Q: Are there other countries besides Saudi Arabia that don’t allow women to drive?
A: Women in Saudi Arabia are now able to drive after the ban was lifted in June. Saudi Arabia was the only country with the ban on female drivers. Though this was finally lifted, women still live under extremely oppressive rules in the country and still can’t do many things freely without permission of a male guardian.
Q: Does the online Courier offer the Jumble or crossword puzzle?
A: Yes, in our online edition of the newspaper, called E-edition.
Q: Can you print the names and ages of the members of the Aerosmith band?
A: The current band includes Steven Tyler, 70, lead vocals and harmonica; Tom Hamilton, 66, bass; Joe Perry, 67, lead guitar, backing vocals; Brad Whitford, 66, rhythm guitar; and Joey Kramer, 68, drums.
Q: You answered my question about Irish Fest, but I don’t know the number to the Waterloo Deanery. Can you print it in the paper?
A: You can call the Very Rev. Dennis J. Colter in Cedar Falls at 266-3523. But the answer actually said you should contact Irish Fest organizers to make a suggestion — write to 315 E. Fifth St., Waterloo 50703, or send email through the website at http://iowairishfest.com.
Q: Do you have a recipe for egg pie?
A: We answered this in the June 10 paper. Copies are available at The Courier office, or you can find it online at www.wcfcourier.com.
Q: What has happened to Kimberly Guilfoyle who used to be on the show “The Five” on the Fox network?
A: She left the network in July amid allegations of inappropriate behavior.
Q: Are cheese-stuffed breadsticks the same as mozzarella sticks?
A: No, mozzarella sticks are actually made of mozzarella cheese that is battered or breaded, then fried or baked.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
