Q: Regarding the new TV guide: Where were the Friday listings printed?
A: Where the TV prime time listings run every day, on the weather page.
Q: I’m in my late 80s. At the beginning of World War II an English prime minister met with Adolf Hitler. Can you print the name and date and any other particulars?
A: We think you’re remembering Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain. Here’s how the BBC explains what happened: “Like many in Britain who had lived through World War One, Chamberlain was determined to avert another war. His policy of appeasement towards Adolf Hitler culminated in the Munich Agreement (in September 1938) in which Britain and France accepted that the Czech region of the Sudetenland should be ceded to Germany. Chamberlain left Munich believing that by appeasing Hitler he had assured ‘peace for our time.’ However, in March 1939 Hitler annexed the rest of the Czech lands of Bohemia and Moravia, with Slovakia becoming a puppet state of Germany. Five months later in September 1939 Hitler’s forces invaded Poland.”
Q: Can a person get a driver’s license if they are blind in one eye?
A: According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, “Vision is so important that Iowa requires that you pass a vision screening before you get a driver’s license or permit, or when you renew your license. This screening is to make sure you have at least 20/40 vision in at least one eye, with or without corrective lenses.” You probably need to contact the DOT directly to talk about your situation.
Q: How much daylight do we lose each day, both in the morning and in the evening?
A: It’s about a minute each time, according to tables from the U. S. Naval Observatory.
Q: Is it true the Iowa State Fair will no longer have tractor pulls or stock car racing?
A: We don’t see any stock car races on the schedule; there will be a Micro-Mini Tractor Pull.
Q: The westbound ramp to get on Highway 218 off of Airport Boulevard was patched halfway up the ramp by the DOT, but then they stopped. Why didn’t they finish it?
A: Maintenance staff had to attend to other things needing immediate attention, including pavement buckles and blow-ups because of the heat. They will be back when time allows to finish the ramp.
Q: There used to be little houses or castles downtown by the railroad bridge. There are still steps to them. What year were they demolished, who built them and where could I see pictures of them?
A: Do you have a better address or location? We looked around the Sixth Street railroad bridge for the steps mentioned but did not see anything like that.
Q: If I live in Waterloo is it legal for me to go to Evansdale and Elk Run Heights to shoot off fireworks?
A: You can shoot off fireworks in communities during times when those communities allow it. However — and this is very important — you are not allowed to discharge fireworks on public property. You would need permission from a private property owner to discharge fireworks from their property.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
