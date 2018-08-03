Q: When will C57 between 63 and 218 reopen?
A: Black Hawk County bridge crews were expected to have the culverts installed sometime before Aug. 10, weather permitting.
Q: Can you print the words to the “High Hopes” song?
A: Here they are:
“Next time you’re found with your chin on the ground
There a lot to be learned, so look around
Just what makes that little old ant
Think he’ll move that rubber tree plant?
Anyone knows an ant, can’t
Move a rubber tree plant
But he’s got high hopes, he’s got high hopes
He’s got high apple pie, in the sky hopes
So any time you’re gettin’ low
‘Stead of lettin’ go
Just remember that ant
Oops, there goes another rubber tree plant.
When troubles call, and your back’s to the wall
There’s a lot to be learned, that wall could fall
Once there was a silly old ram
Thought he’d punch a hole in a dam
No one could make that ram, scram
He kept buttin’ that dam
‘Cause he had high hopes, he had high hopes
He had high apple pie, in the sky hopes
So any time you’re feelin’ bad
‘Stead of feelin’ sad
Just remember that ram
Oops, there goes a billion kilowatt dam.
All problem’s just a toy balloon
They’ll be bursted soon
They’re just bound to go pop.
Oops, there goes another problem, kerplop.”
Q: Is it true widows can marry now and not lose their pension and Social Security?
A: According to the Social Security Administration, “If you remarry after you reach age 60 (age 50 if disabled), your remarriage will not affect your eligibility for survivors benefits.” For a private pension plan, you probably need to check with the plan administrators to make sure.
Q: In the commercial where Gov. Kim Reynolds is signing a bill for mental health services, is this the same mental health services Terry Branstad and the Republicans took away from us a couple of years ago?
A: The wide-ranging measure expands mental health services, including the addition of six regional access centers. It also requires suicide prevention training for school employees. But if the caller is asking if the plan reopens the mental health institutes in Mount Pleasant and Clarinda closed in 2015 under Gov. Terry Branstad, the answer is no.
Q: Is a yellow jacket and bumblebee the same insect?
A: No, yellow jackets are wasps.
Q: Was there a barge in the Cedar River in the ‘50s near where the amphitheater is now that held dances?
A: Yes. Courier articles from 1953 and ’54 talk about a barge on the Cedar, owned by the Waterloo Riverfront Commission, that offered people Sunday rides for 10 cents and that could be rented out for people to throw parties and dances. A May 1954 story said the location for the barge that summer would be near the Lafayette and Fairview intersection, a change from the previous mooring just upriver from the Park Avenue bridge.
Q: What can I use to clean my coffee pot?
A: Most manufacturers recommend using a combination of equal parts white vinegar and water.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
