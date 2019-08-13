Q. Is there a place to dispose of paint cans that are almost full?
A. There is no facility in Black Hawk County designated to take unused paint. You can ask if neighbors want it, offer it for donation on swap sheets or Facebook groups. Paint can be thrown away if you dry it out completely first.
Q. Where can I buy the “Iowa Love” T-shirts?
A. According to William Heathershaw with the Iowa Love project, in Waterloo and Cedar Falls they are available at the Sullivan Brothers Veterans Museum gift shop, Barn Happy, Vintage Iron and Beautiful Mess Boutique, and other items are at Kitchen Essentials, Peekaboo and Mountain Man Fruit & Nut Co. in Cedar Falls. Check the complete list of vendors at https://iowalove.org/pages/partners, or order right from www.iowalove.org.
Q. How are they coming with the bridge by Morrison? Are they on schedule?
A. The bridge replacement on Iowa Highway 175 by Morrison is expected to be completed and open to traffic by mid-September, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.
Q. What is the purpose of the two grey towers in the new Art Block apartment buildings in downtown Waterloo? Will they contain staircases and elevators?
A. Yes. Those are for elevators and stairs.
Q: Why don’t you cover boxing matches in sports anymore?
A: In general, most high-profile professional boxing matches take place too late on Saturday nights to make our deadline.
Q. Can you print information on approximately 1-inch, skinny, tiny brown worms that crawl across my deck and come out of the drain in the basement, such as where do they come from, what do they eat, how can I get rid of them etc?
A. It sounds like a millipede, according to Iowa State University Extension. Millipedes are beneficial as "recyclers" as they break down decaying organic matter. Millipedes are not harmful; they cannot bite or sting and do not attack people, property, possessions or pets. Millipedes live outdoors or in damp indoor locations. They are most active at night when the humidity is high or dew is present. The common millipede is approximately 1 inch long with a hard, rounded, cylindrical body that is brown to blackish in color. They have short, inconspicuous legs and they usually coil into a spiral when handled or disturbed and when dead. Controls for millipedes are aimed at keeping millipedes outdoors or reducing their numbers at the source. Cracks, gaps and other points of entry around windows and doors and in foundation walls should be sealed if possible. Removing organic matter such as plant mulch and dead leaves from against the house may help, and damp conditions around the house foundation should be corrected. Insecticides are of limited benefit in controlling millipedes because of the protected areas where they originate and because of the long distances they migrate. In warm weather when millipedes are actively wandering, residual insecticides can be applied in a 5- to 20-foot wide barrier around the building to reduce entry.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
