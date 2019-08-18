Q: Will “Grey’s Anatomy” and the “Chicago” shows be back this fall?
A: “Grey’s” is back Sept. 26. The “Chicago” shows are returning as well at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Sept. 25.
Q: Is Melania Trump a citizen of the United States?
A: A Slovenian immigrant, she obtained U.S. citizenship in 2006.
Q: Is everyone getting new Social Security cards, or just the people on Medicare?
A: People on Medicare have been getting new Medicare cards without Social Security numbers listed on them.
Q: Can you print some information on the actor who plays Thomas on “The Bold and the Beautiful”?
A: Actor Matthew Atkinson, 30, is also a musician and grew up in Alabama and Georgia. Soap fans might remember him from a stint on “Young and the Restless,” but he has plenty of other credits.
Q: Ricky Nelson was in a movie with John Wayne. Was he as good a horseman and gunman as it shows, or was that a stunt man?
A: The credits for “Rio Bravo” list a stunt double for Nelson, but it’s not clear how much Nelson did and how much the stunt man did.
Q: How do groundskeepers get the elaborate stripes and designs on major league baseball fields?
A: From a Sports Illustrated interview a few years ago with Trevor Vance, head groundskeeper for the Kansas City Royals: “Using absolutely no paint, the logo is a contrast between light and dark shades of grass blades. The light stripes are areas mowed away from you, while the dark is the area mowed at you. The more you can contrast those two colors, the greater versatility you have,” Vance says. “Using reel mowers — not a traditional rotary mower that most homeowners use — groundskeepers have a machine that stands the grass up, clean cuts it and then lays it down with a roller the direction you are mowing. For large areas of color differential you need only a large reel mower to give distinction to the grass, simply using the cross-cut pattern of two directions. But when crowns, stars and more enter the fray, the details require a bit more effort. Corn brooms, smaller mowers and rollers can really detail a logo. In extreme detailing sections, Vance says his crew has used a tile roller that rolls grass in one direction, picks it up and rolls again, to really emphasize the contrast. Plus, fit on the end of a weed eater, rubber-paddled brooms pound in patterns when needed.”
Q: Where is Sammy Sosa these days? Is he retired?
A: Sosa retired from baseball in 2009. These days he says he’s a businessman and entrepreneur. He spends time in Miami and the United Arab Emirates, according to recent interviews.
Q: Is Johnny Crawford from the “Rifleman” still alive? If so, how old is he?
A: Crawford is now 73. These days he leads a California-based vintage dance orchestra and performs at special events.
Q: When will the Waterloo city workers’ salaries be in the paper?
A: The salaries were published in the paper June 6, 2019.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
