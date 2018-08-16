Q: Are there any plans to resurface U.S. Highway 218 north of Waterloo with blacktop?
A: No.
Q: What does RAGBRAI stand for?
A: It’s the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.
Q: Who would I call at the city about when they are going to get the speed cameras hooked up?
A: We suggest you talk to your city council representatives since there are no plans to put up fixed speed enforcement cameras in Waterloo. Police are already using hand-held traffic enforcement cameras and a mobile camera that moves around.
Q: I saw Cedar Falls Utilities working on the corner of Ansborough and Ridgeway. Is CFU moving into Waterloo? If so, how soon can we get their services?
A: No. Cedar Falls Utilities is not “moving into Waterloo” and is prohibited from providing services to Waterloo customers. There are some local companies that have operations in both Cedar Falls and Waterloo, which CFU is allowed to serve with a point-to-point connection.
Q: When is the city of Evansdale going to cut out the curb for a driveway at Pronto that the city messed up on when rebuilding River Forest Road?
A: The city did not make any mistakes in the curb cut at the Pronto station, which was required to follow statewide urban design and specifications (SUDAS) based on the use of state and federal road construction dollars. Mayor Doug Faas noted the business has a curb cut onto Lafayette and a widened, improved curb cut onto River Forest Road.
Q: Waterloo Councilman Jerome Amos works for Hawkeye Community College and has voted the last two weeks on issues involving HCC, such as giving them $135,000 to build a house on a city lot. Shouldn’t he abstain from voting?
A: Amos sought advice from the city attorney before voting on the issue. Since he did not benefit directly from the HCC program in question, Amos was advised he could vote on the the contract for the home construction program.
Q: What is President Trump’s golf handicap?
A: His official handicap is 2.8, according to a Sports Illustrated report last year. However, “Trump will sometimes respond to a shot he duffed by simply playing a second ball and carrying on as if the first shot never happened,” SI reported. “In the parlance of the game, Trump takes floating mulligans, usually more than one during a round. Because of them it is impossible to say what he has actually shot on any given day, according to 18 people who have teed it up with Trump over the last decade.”
Q: Where can we send a card to Aretha Franklin?
A: Send mail to her at Riverfront Towers, 250 Riverfront Drive, Detroit, MI 48226.
Update
An Aug. 3 question asked about a barge in the Cedar River near the RiverLoop site where people had dances. A reader let us know the barge was at the site of the amphitheater in 1945, and teens were charged a dime admission to come and dance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.