Q: When will the Black Hawk County real estate property taxes be sent out?
A: Bills for real estate and mobile home taxes have been mailed. You can view bills or pay taxes online through www.iowatreasurers.org. The September 2018 installment is due by Oct. 1.
Q: What happened to the Major Hoople contest?
A: It’s ongoing. To play, go to http://wcfcourier.upickem.net/upickem/registration/login.asp?contestid=446369
Q: When using a cell phone to have the exact time, where is it usually on the display?
A: That depends on what kind of phone you have. Most phones show a large, middle-of-the-screen time display when locked (or closed, if you have a flip phone), and when the phone is unlocked (or open), it should appear in a smaller display at the very top.
Q: Why is the Black Hawk County Planning and Zoning Commission considering making property on and around the Black Hawk county home RM residential?
A: The Country View care center is currently zoned for agricultural use. Black Hawk County is proposing to zone it for multi-family residential use to reflect properly how the land and buildings are actually being used. The potential sale of the property also is driving the effort to make sure it is zoned properly.
Q: What company is building the bins along Highway 14 near Grundy Center?
A: Mill Junction, just north of Grundy Center, is being constructed by Mid-Iowa Cooperative, based in Conrad.
Q: Will there be any street work done by the old dog track site?
A: Greyhound Drive, which runs past the former Waterloo Greyhound Park site, is not slated for any reconstruction or overlay work in the city’s current street improvement program. It is always possible the developer may put in new streets as the area develops, depending on what business or businesses locate there.
Q: When do they plan to have Highway 63 open again through Waterloo?
A: The construction between Jefferson and Franklin streets is expected to be finished by the end of this year. The construction between Franklin and Newell streets is expected to remain closed until the fall of 2019.
Q: What are they building on the Streeter/Christensen roads by the church?
A: We assume you mean Ascension Lutheran Church near Maynard Avenue and Christensen Road. The city is working on water mains and the church is replacing part of its parking lot. No buildings are involved.
Q: Is Waterloo also going to do a roundabout at Ansborough and University?
A: No.
Q: Where can I mail a letter to Amy Dickinson?
A: Send it to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068.
Q: What is the profit/loss for the Cedar Valley SportsPlex for the last fiscal year?
A: Waterloo Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner said preliminary numbers indicated revenues exceeded expenses by $73,450 in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018. That will be adjusted to an accrual basis for the audited financial statements.
Q: Is Ashley Neighbor a paid reporter at KWWL? If so, what is her background?
A: Neighbor is a photojournalist with the station. She’s a University of New Mexico graduate who was named “KWWL Rookie of the Year” earlier this year.
