Q: Why did the Cedar Falls school district go to a nine-month pay period, while Waterloo Schools went to a 12-month pay cycle?
A: Adrian Talbot, Cedar Falls Community Schools’ director of human resources, said some non-licensed employee groups in the district only work when schools are in session. Historically, some of these groups received their pay spread evenly over 12 months. The district has implemented payroll technology over the past several years which has made it possible to pay all non-licensed groups accurately and efficiently during the portion of the year when work is performed. A Waterloo Community Schools official said the district has always been on a 12-month schedule.
Q: Is the horse program at the Boy Scouts camp going to have another open house this fall?
A: Yes. A “Wrangler” open house is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for the Ingawanis Horse Program at 2482 Grand Ave., Waverly.
Q: The Courier carrier used to leave a slip in our paper notifying us of our their name and phone number. Why don’t they do this anymore?
A: Adam Bolander, circulation director, said, “We suggest to our carriers that it is a good idea to introduce yourself to the customers but since they are independent contractors it is their personal preference.”
Q: When was Tiffany’s baby due who’s on “Let’s Make A Deal”?
A: She had a baby boy, Carter, at the end of February.
Q: What was the company that just redid 175 between Reinbeck and Highway 63?
A: Aspro Inc.
Q: When did the Marriott Courtyard Hotel open in downtown Waterloo?
A: There was a “soft opening” in December 2017, with a “grand” opening a couple of months later.
Q: What is an address to write to Ashton Kutcher?
A: Write him at his production company, Katalyst Films, 6430 Sunset Blvd., Suite 1400, Los Angeles, CA 90028.
Q: When in the school system was cursive writing stopped? And what was their reason behind it?
A: Pam Zeigler, director of elementary education at Cedar Falls Community Schools, said cursive is taught during third grade in the district.
Q: What are the populations of Waterloo and Cedar Falls?
A: Waterloo is at about 67,930, and Cedar Falls is about 41,390.
Q: Is NASCAR driver Dave Marcis still alive? If so, where does he live now?
A: Marcis, 77, is retired and lives near Asheville, N.C. He still competes in land speed racing in North Carolina occasionally, he said in an interview last year, and also owns Camp 28 in Rib Lake, Wis.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
