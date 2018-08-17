Q: With the new TV guide the way it is now, how do I find the listings for digital channels?
A: We simply do not have the space to run the digital channels. Your television guide channel can provide that for you.
Q: What utility was repairing what at midnight and again at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, at the corner of Bradley and Kamille in Waterloo?
A: A MidAmerican Energy crew restored an outage in that location that it traced to an underground cable. The utility temporarily patched the road and will hire a contractor to permanently repair the affected pavement section.
Q: What can we do about the urine odor in our apartment complex from five cats that a women has in our complex? The landlord won’t do anything about it.
A: Concerns about living conditions in Waterloo rental units can be directed to the rental housing inspector in the Waterloo Building Department, 291-4319. By the way, it is not legal in Waterloo to have more than four adult cats in a residential dwelling.
Q: For Evansdale Mayor Doug Faas: How much money did firework vendors donate to various civic organizations in the city of Evansdale? Is this why they have not banned the use of fireworks like Waterloo and Cedar Falls did?
A: “I have no knowledge of how much or even if private companies donate to private charities,” Faas said. “I can state that to the best of my knowledge, the several civic groups that I am personally involved with that contribute time and money to the betterment of Evansdale received zero dollars in donations from the fireworks vendors located in Evansdale.”
Q: What can you tell me about actress Georgina Reilley who plays Dr. Emily Grace on “Murdock Mysteries” on This TV?
A: Reilly, 32, grew up in the UK and moved to Canada as a teenager. She married her “Republic of Doyle” co-star Mark O’Brien in 2013, and they live in Los Angeles.
Q: When and why was the Hippodrome renamed McElroy Auditorium?
A: It was renamed in 1965 for philanthropic Waterloo broadcaster R.J. McElroy.
Q: I go to Europe regularly and when I’m there I’m not able to access the Courier or KWWL websites. The notice I get says it doesn’t conform with some European rules. Do you know why I get this message?
A: It’s apparently due to a European privacy law known as the General Data Protection Regulation or GDPR. According to our corporate office, “We do hope to restore access at some point soon, but at the moment our legal team advises that we have to block all European traffic until we can fully comply with the new GDPR rules. The blocking is done by geolocating your Internet provider’s IP address/range, so there’s no settings or change that can be made by the user.”
Q: When were the Cedar Falls city salaries printed this year?
A: They were published Jan. 16.
Q: Where does Queen Elizabeth get the beautiful ensembles she wears?
A: Everyday clothes and coats are often purchased from London stores, but her outfits for public events are usually custom made, according to a 2012 book by Angela Kelly, personal dresser to the queen since 1994.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
