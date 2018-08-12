Q: How come CBS Channel 2 won’t come in anymore?
A: KGAN has posted this on its website: “CBS2 is experiencing an outage due to damage on one of our towers, which is affecting some of our viewers. Over-the-air antenna users, Dish Network subscribers, and USA Communications subscribers are unable to get a signal for CBS2 or any of its subchannels as a result of storm damage. Mediacom, ImOn and DirecTV customers are not affected. In the meantime, CBS programming is now available on 28.2 until the tower is fixed. You can also watch CBS2 Newscasts on our website.”
Q: Was Fred Hubbell responsible for Younkers closing?
A: No. Hubbell served as Younkers chairman from 1985 to 1992. In 1985, Younkers closed its store in Ottumwa, and in 1990 closed stores in Newton and Spencer. Those closings are the subject of current political attack ads on television. In April, Bon-Ton Stores Inc., a chain of 200 regional department stores including Younkers, declared bankruptcy and announced it is closing all of its stores. That came approximately 26 years after Hubbell left Younkers.
Q: Does Jessica Hartman still work at KWWL?
A: No, she has left the station. She said in a Facebook post in early July, “It has been three years and more than 3,000 stories. Thank you to all of you here in eastern Iowa who have welcomed me into your homes and trusted me to share both the happiest and hardest moments of your lives.”
Q: I live in Waterloo, am not getting my mail and can’t reach anyone at the post office. Is there a number to call to talk to a person?
A: When we called the Waterloo Post Office, they asked that you call the postmaster, 274-2235.
Q: Why are the Kardashians famous in the first place?
A: Not for any very good reasons, frankly. Their father, Robert Kardashian, was one of O.J. Simpson’s lawyers. Kim Kardashian appeared on “The Simple Life” with Paris Hilton, then had a sex tape she made with rapper Ray J become public. Their mother, Kris Jenner, managed to parlay that into another reality show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” and their business has grown from there.
Q: I thought Waterloo Fire Rescue was going to move the station at Ansborough and University to Station 6. Is that going to happen?
A: No. The city continues to operate both stations, but Station No. 6 closes frequently due to manpower shortages.
Q: Is Aldi’s planning a new store in Black Hawk County?
A: Matt Lilla, Faribault Division vice president for Aldi Foods, replied, “At this time, we do not have any details to share regarding a possible third Aldi store in Black Hawk County, Iowa. We will be in touch if we have information to share at a later date.”
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
