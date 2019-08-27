Q: Did the new Christian book store that was going into the former Wiley’s location open yet?
A: Yes. TJ’s Christian Bookstore has taken up Wiley’s mantle and switched locations to 1806 Waterloo Road, Cedar Falls. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Q: Did Ava Gardner have children? If so, what are their names?
A: Gardner never had children. She had two abortions while married to Frank Sinatra, she wrote in a memoir, because the MGM studio had all sorts of contract penalty clauses about their stars having babies.
Q: Does KWWL require their newscasters to wear shoes when giving the news?
A: Of course they wear shoes. Abby Turpin told The Courier in a recent interview they are required to wear soft sole shoes, so people walking on or near the news set won’t make noise viewers might hear.
Q: Did a new pasta restaurant just open locally? If so, what is their location?
A: You might be thinking of Via Sofia’s; it recently opened at 5312 University Ave. in Cedar Falls.
Q: What is the best way to destroy credit cards?
A: For plastic cards, the American Bankers Association recommends consumers cut through the EMV chip, then further cut the card a few times along the short side, and throw away the sections in more than one trash bag. If you have a metal card you should contact the credit card company — often they will send you an envelope to use to mail it back.
Q: What is the highest score you can get on your credit report?
A: Under the common FICO rating, a perfect score is 850. There are other credit rating systems, though.
Q: If you live in rural Black Hawk County do you need to license your dog? Do you have to keep it on your own property or can it run loose?
A: Black Hawk County does not have an ordinance concerning dog licenses or animals at large.
Q: What is under construction north of Lost Island Waterpark?
A: Nothing is being constructed. A contractor with excess fill dirt from a nearby construction project is putting it on the land north of the water park. Future development of that property will require the grade to be elevated, so it’s beneficial to both the contractor and Lost Island.
Q: The store Batteries and More was located out by Crossroads. Have they moved somewhere else?
A: Batteries Plus Bulbs closed its Crossroads-area store. The nearest remaining store in the chain is located in Cedar Rapids.
Q: Can you reprint the statement made Aug. 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the end of the NBC news?
A: It’s too long to print here — you can see a clip of it at nbcnews.com.
Q: Why are the comic pages periodically omitted from the e-edition of the Sunday paper?
A: It happens periodically when we have extra special sections, which throws off the section count. We are aware they are missing from Sunday’s e-edition and have them in there now.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
