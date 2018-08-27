Q: What are the signs of an ash tree becoming hazardous?
A: According to Black Hawk County Extension, “There are signs that an ash tree is infected by the emerald ash borer. These include suckers growing out of the base of the tree, woodpecker activity, small D-shaped holes through the bark, or splits in the bark. These signs don’t mean that the tree is immediately hazardous. Indications that an ash tree is becoming hazardous are the same as for any kind of tree; that is, loose and hanging bark, or branches in the canopy that are leafless and dying, especially if they don’t leaf out in the spring after exhibiting signs the year before. However, you may wish to remove a tree with the early warning signs because the loss of the tree is inevitable, and to allow more time to grow a replacement tree.”
Q: How high up is the International Space Station?
A: According to Space.com, the International Space Station orbits 258 miles above earth.
Q: When did Bob Barker of “The Price is Right” pass away?
A: He didn’t. He is now 94 years old. There was a nasty online hoax last year that claimed he had died, but it wasn’t true.
Q: Are Tiger Woods’ parents still alive? How old are his children?
A: His father, Earl, died in 2006; his mom, Kultida is still alive. His daughter was born in 2007, followed by his son in 2009.
Q: Your monthly weather round-up said the July average temperature was 71.7 degrees. Where did you get that?
A: The numbers came from the National Weather Service. They take the average of the high and low temperatures for the month, add them, then divide that in half. For July, the math was: 82.7 + 60.7 = 143.4. 143.4 divided by 2 = 71.7 degrees.
Q: What is the number for the Do-Not-Call line?
A: Call (888) 382-1222.
Q: Can a Supreme Court justice be impeached or removed? Has that ever happened in the past?
A: A Supreme Court justice can be impeached, but by design it is a highly difficult process — two-thirds of the U.S. Senate must be on board for an impeachment to go through. The only justice ever to be impeached was Samuel Chase in 1804. Chase, a Federalist who annoyed Thomas Jefferson and his allies in Congress, was impeached on what historians agree were politically motivated charges of acting in a partisan manner. But in 1805 Chase was acquitted by the Senate and continued to serve on the court until his death in 1811. In 1969, Justice Abe Fortas did resign under the threat of impeachment. Fortas was forced to step down due to financial improprieties.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
