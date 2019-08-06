Q: Where did the phrase “It’s not over until the fat lady sings” come from?
A: Evidently it originated with a Texas sportscaster — different sources say it was Dan Cook or Ralph Carpenter — in the 1970s, who said ‘’The opera ain’t over till the fat lady sings” as a take-off on the old Yogi Berra line, “The game isn’t over till it’s over.’” It became popular when Dick Motta, then coach of the Washington Bullets, started using a version of the saying in the 1978 NBA playoffs.
Q: Who designs KWWL’s Abby Turpin’s dresses?
A: Turpin told us last year, “I get my dresses from all over — in stores and online.”
Q: What happened to Jenee Ryan who did the morning and noon news on KGAN Channel 2? She hasn’t been on for two weeks.
A: She has recently taken a job with KRNV News in Reno, Nev.
Q: Regarding the casino article published in the July 14 Courier: How is a casino’s per capita win defined?
A: The “win per capita” is the adjusted gross revenue divided by the number of admissions. It is the amount of casino revenue per admitted patron.
Q: Is the petting zoo open on the Cattle Congress grounds this summer?
A: Yes. The Sunrise Children’s Zoo is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. It is closed Mondays.
Q: Since it seems like they won’t be building a grocery store on Franklin, what will happen to that land and property?
A: The developer is still planning to build the grocery store.
Q: Who can I call if someone is partially blocking the alley behind our home?
A: The police in your city would handle parking violations on public rights-of-way.
Q: Why did you stop running the soap opera update column?
A: The writer, Nancy Reichardt, has retired and is no longer writing the column.
Q: Is it legal for an animal control person to dispose of an animal carcass at the branch and grass recycling area?
A: Yes, the DNR has approved of the site for disposal, said Waterloo Public Works Director Randy Bennett.
Q: Will the city be putting in street signs back on the traffic light poles replaced along Fifth and Sixth streets?
A: Yes. The city was waiting on the brackets to come in at the time this was received.
Q: At the intersection of Downing and Ansborough, the northbound lane, the road takes a severe jog to the right and actually moves over a lane. I’ve seen many nearly missed accidents. Will they be doing anything with this road?
A: Yes. The city has been awarded a grant that will help improve this intersection.
Q: Every year the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association sponsors the best hamburger contest in Iowa. The last few years on the first Friday of the Iowa State Fair they serve Iowa’s best hamburger. Will they do that again this year?
A: It’s set for Friday, according to the fair website.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
