Q: Do nurse practitioners have full medical authority to practice in Iowa or do they have to be supervised by a doctor? If they don’t have full medical authority, why?
A: “In Iowa, Iowa-licensed advanced registered nurse practitioners (ARNPs) do not need supervision by a physician to practice,” said Jeff Halverson, vice president of Covenant Clinic. “In Iowa, some health systems require ARNPs to have a collaborative relationship with a physician as a condition of medical staff membership. The state of Iowa does require Iowa-licensed physician assistants (PA) to have a supervising physician. The Iowa Board of Medicine, Iowa Board of Nursing and Iowa Board of Physician Assistants would have licensing authority over these professionals as defined in the Iowa Code.”
Q: How many times did Matt Dillon get shot during all of his episodes of “Gunsmoke”?
A: Fan sites vary in their count, but according to a New York Times obituary after actor James Arness died in 2011, “Marshal Dillon never got the girl, did not love his horse, wore only one gun and fired it reluctantly, usually drawing last but shooting straightest in dusty street duels. Over the years, the marshal was shot 30 times.”
Q: Can you print some background information on Mariana Atencio of NBC and MSNBC?
A: A native of Venezuela, she has degrees from the Universidad Católica Andrés Bello in Caracas and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. She’s also worked for Univision and ABC. She is married.
Q: What are the other two locations for Trinkets and Togs besides the new Cedar Falls store?
A: They are at 1609 G Ave. in Grundy Center and 114 10th St. S.W. in Waverly.
Q: What happened to the little piece of pork that used to be in Van Camp’s pork and beans? It’s no longer there.
A: A customer rep at Conagra, which makes Van Camp’s, said, “Currently the pork fat piece has been removed, and there is ground pork in the product.”
Q: What’s your take on why all the ED commercials have left the TV screen? Not complaining, mind you.
A: No complaints here, either. Last year, Lilly’s Cialis and Pfizer’s Viagra, both billion-dollar sellers in the U.S., lost patent protection, according to a Forbes article, which means competitors can produce generic versions. So it doesn’t pay to advertise them so heavily. Forbes added, “No longer will fathers have the educational opportunity to answer the inevitable question by their 10-year-old daughters that arises during Sunday NFL games: ‘Daddy, what’s erectile dysfunction?’ The subtle reminders of the importance of good hygiene, now promoted by the Cialis commercials with couples in separate bathtubs, will be lost. And how much will U.S.-UK relations be harmed by not having the attractive British woman laying on a bed talking to her American male friends about the importance of being prepared? Yes, these ads will be missed in many ways.”
