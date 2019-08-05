Q: How much did Sen. Grassley receive from the Trump farm aid program?
A: A Grassley spokesman said the senator hasn’t received his payment yet from the $16 billion in trade-war related farm aid President Trump announced in May, so the amount is unknown. Grassley’s office previously declined to disclose how much the senator received from the federal government in the $12 billion October aid package.
Q: What year was Sonny Bono born? When did he die? How many times was he married? Did he have any siblings? What was his real name?
A: Salvatore Bono was born in 1935 and died in 1998. He had two older sisters and was married four times.
Q: What is the address to write to “Good Morning America?”
A: Send mail to in care of ABC News, 47 W. 66th St., New York, NY 10023.
Q: Years ago was there once a bowling alley in Evansdale?
A: Yes, Starr Lanes Bowling Alley opened in 1966 and later became the Hula Bowl.
Q: What year did the Kmart store on University Avenue open and when did it close?
A: The Kmart on University Avenue opened in 1967 and closed in 2017.
Q: We can’t seem to find aluminum frame folding lawn chairs. Do any stores carry them anymore?
A: They are still made, but if you can’t find them locally, you may have to order them online.
Q: Is Hampton having its big truck and tractor pull this year?
A: No, it’s not scheduled this year.
Q: Sometimes I have an envelope that says: “No postage necessary if mailed in the U.S.,” and somewhere it will say, “Your stamp is an additional gift to the nonprofit.” If I do put a stamp on, is the nonprofit not charged, even though there is a permit number on the envelope?
A: According to the U.S. Postal Service: “The prepaid envelope is known as business reply mail (BRM) — a service from the U.S. Postal Service in which a sender provides a prepaid postage envelope or card to the recipient. When a recipient puts their own stamp on the piece, the sender can request refunds from USPS by submitting the mail piece with the postage affixed along with the required refund application. After deducting a fee to process the request, the Postal Service then refunds the remaining amount to the sender.”
Q: Are there automobiles made now that use hydrogen to produce electricity — an electric car that runs on hydrogen? And a few years ago Toyota was naming cars that run on natural gas. Are they still making those?
A: We found at least three hydrogen fuel cells on the market: the Toyota Mirai, Hyundai Nexo and Honda Clarity. As far as we can tell, Toyota is no longer making compressed natural gas models.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
