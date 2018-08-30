Q: Did Earle Bruce ever coach at UNI?
A: Yes, for one season in 1988.
Q: If a person is cremated, is it necessary that they have a get-together at the funeral home?
A: No, that’s not a requirement.
Q: Why do some rental ads specify “No Section 8?”Does it affect the amount of rent to be paid?
A: There may be a perception among some landlords that they cannot charge the same rents under Section 8 and that they will need to make unnecessarily expensive repairs to their rental units to participate in the program. That is not necessarily true. The amount of rent an owner can charge is limited by the Section 8 participant’s household income and not by the local housing authority. Additionally, although annual inspections are required, both landlords and tenants have responsibility for required repairs under the Section 8 program.
Q: Did Sacheen Littlefeather appear in an episode of “Bonanza” called “The Reluctant American?” Did she also appear in the “Trial of Billy Jack” and is she the same person who rejected the Oscar for Marlin Brando back in the late 1960s or early 1970s?
A: She wasn’t on “Bonanza,” but she was in “Billy Jack,” and she also was the person who turned down Marlon Brando’s Oscar for him in 1973.
Q: Does Pence still say Jesus talks to him every night?
A: It was Omarosa Manigault Newman, not the vice president, who said Mike Pence thinks “Jesus tells him to say things.” That prompted comedian Joy Behar to say during an episode of “The View” on ABC: “It’s one thing to talk to Jesus, it’s another when Jesus talks to you.” Responded Pence: “It’s just wrong, and it’s an insult, not to me, but to the vast majority of the American people who, like me, cherish their faith.”
Q: In regard to President Trump, what does it mean when they say security clearance?
A: Security clearances are for individuals who need access to classified information. But even people with highest-level, “top secret” clearance can’t just ask to see sensitive material. In most cases, individuals are granted information they need to know for government-related work.
Q: Where is Chris Haveley, formerly meteorologist on KCRG, going next?
A: He’s in Kentucky now. Havely wrote in a recent Facebook post, “I have accepted a meteorologist position in Louisville, Kentucky, putting me within two hours from my immediate family for the first time in over 5 years. Although I am a born and raised Hoosier, I may have a little Hawkeye gold in my blood now. Sorry, ISU fans! Thank you, eastern Iowa, for all of the adventures, hospitality and character you’ve shown.”
Q: Why is the ball field in Janesville is named the Nielsen Complex — who were the Nielsens?
A: It was named for Pat Nielsen, who was a board member and staunch supporter of Janesville academics and athletics, according to Janesville Public Library staff. After she died, memorial money was given toward the softball field renovations.
Q. Is Michael Strahan the father to Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole’s twins?
A: No. Strahan has twin daughters with his second ex-wife. Nicole Murphy had five children with Eddie Murphy, but none with Strahan.
