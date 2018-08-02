Q: Can the emerald ash borer spread to other ash trees on a neighbor’s property?
A: According to Black Hawk County Extension, “Yes, the emerald ash borer would love to lay larvae in neighboring ash trees.”
Q: Is there a Black Hawk County fire marshal or Iowa fire marshal? If so, what is their contact number if I’m concerned about some fire hydrants?
A: There is an Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office at (515) 725-6145, but we doubt that is the office that is responsible for local fire hydrants. You most likely would want to call the fire chief or municipal water utility in the city where you live, depending on what type of concern you have.
Q: Is there an equal amount of Cedar Falls and Waterloo people on the board of directors of the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance and Chamber? How much does Eric Johnson, new director, get paid?
A: The current board has 16 Waterloo residents, 15 Cedar Falls residents and 10 residents from surrounding communities. Johnson is the board chairman, not the director. It is a volunteer post, not a paid position.
Q: I just renewed my vehicle registration and received a sticker, but my neighbor got new plates. Why doesn’t everyone get new plates?
A: The Iowa Department of Transportation began a 10-year plate replacement cycle several years ago due to plates wearing out over that time period. If you have had your plates for 10 years, you will automatically receive new plates when you renew. If you are unsure about whether you’re at the end of the 10-year cycle when you receive your registration renewal notice, you can see if it notes “Y” for yes, under the plates line on the notice.
Q: If a property owner has a tree diseased by the emerald ash borer can they be forced to cut it down?
A: If a property owner in Waterloo has a dead tree, it is considered a hazard and the property owner can be forced to cut it down. An ash tree infested by emerald ash borer will eventually die. Contact Code Enforcement at 291-3820 to report a hazardous dead tree in Waterloo.
Q: How can I contact Jason Aldean who will be playing in Monticello at the Jones County Fair?
A: Try writing him in care of Spalding Entertainment, 54 Music Square E., Suite 200, Nashville, TN 37203.
Q: If we think a business is using questionable or fraudulent business practices, who would we call? The Better Business Bureau? If so, what is their phone number and address to contact them?
A: The BBB is one option — write to the Better Business Bureau at 2625 Beaver Ave., Des Moines 50310 or call (515) 243-8137. Depending on the circumstances, the state attorney general might also be of use: write to Office of the Attorney General of Iowa, Consumer Protection Division, Hoover State Office Building, 1305 E. Walnut St., Des Moines 50319-0106, or call (888) 777-4590.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.