Q: When is the black top between Raymond and Gilbertville going to be completed?
A: Black Hawk County anticipates the project to be finished and reopened by Friday, weather permitting.
Q: When will Black Hawk County close C-57 between Highways 63 and 218 for resurfacing?
A: Black Hawk County expects to start paving Monday with completion by the end of September.
Q: If I call 911 to report a criminal activity does KWWL listen in on police reports and get that call also so they can respond right away?
A: According to the news director at the station: “Pretty much all news organizations monitor scanner traffic, but much of what is transmitted nowadays is encrypted, or scrambled. That means public access to that information, including to journalists, may be limited. Although KWWL might respond to the scene of an incident overheard on police or fire radio communications, we also rely on our viewers to let us know what’s happening in their communities.”
Q: What was the name of the restaurant where old Tony’s was on Fourth Street that was an Italian restaurant?
A: There were a number of restaurants there over the years — the old city directories list the Yardarm Supper Club, the Other Place, Fourth Street Station and the Rio Grande.
Q: What year did Fenton Glass start to put their logo on their pieces?
A: In 1970. According to the company, “Fenton labels of various kinds were applied to glassware prior to 1970.”
Q: Is it the Cedar Valley Catholic Schools or Ocwen Financial that is selling the Ocwen facility on Hammond?
A: Ocwen owns the building, so it would be the only entity able to sell it.
Q: With all the water coming down the creek with the proposed Lost Island Theme Park who is going to be responsible for the possible flooding in Cedar Terrace?
A: The proposed theme park would not be adding water to Sink Creek. The city currently has a consulting contract in place that is evaluating the creek watershed for possible improvements.
Q: When will the bridge on the Cedar Valley Nature Trail north of La Porte City be repaired?
A: Funding for the Wolf Creek bridge has been secured. A portion of the funding will come from federal government grants, so letting of the project must follow their timeline. The letting date will be in November. There could possibly be some winter work such as demolition of the old bridge. Construction of the new bridge would begin in late spring or early summer 2020.
Q: In Evansdale, where sidewalks are required and a resident buys a vacant lot next to them, are they required to put a sidewalk on that lot? If so, what is the timeline for doing so?
A: Evansdale Mayor Doug Faas said the question is difficult to answer without knowing the address in question and whether a sidewalk truly is required at that location. You can contact City Hall with specifics to get an answer to your question.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
