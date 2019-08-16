Q: What is the blog address you mentioned for Denice Pelster?
A: It looks as if she has deleted the blog. But Pelster is posting lots of updates and photos from Denmark on her Twitter feed — https://twitter.com/DenicePelster.
Q: Can you print the Strawberry Fruit Cake recipe that was on Mr. Food?
A: What you’ll need:
- 1 (16.5-ounce) package white cake mix
- 1 (4-serving size) package strawberry-flavored gelatin
- 1 (10-ounce) package frozen sweetened sliced strawberries, thawed and drained
- 4 eggs
- 2/3 cup vegetable oil
- 4 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar
- 3/4 cup strawberry preserves
- 3/4 cup (1-1/2 sticks) butter, softened
What to do:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degree F. Coat 2 (9-inch) round cake pans with cooking spray; set aside.
2. In a large bowl with an electric beater on medium speed, beat cake mix, gelatin mix, strawberries, eggs, and oil 2 to 3 minutes, or until well mixed. Divide batter evenly between cake pans.
3. Bake 30 to 35 minutes, or until a wooden toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool 10 minutes, then invert onto wire racks to cool completely.
4. In a medium bowl with an electric beater on medium speed, beat confectioners’ sugar, strawberry preserves, and butter 2 to 3 minutes, or until smooth. Place 1 cake layer upside down on a serving plate and frost the top. Place the second layer over the first and frost the top and sides.
5. Chill 2 hours before serving, or cover loosely and keep chilled until ready to serve.
Q: In the 1950s, there was a bridge across the Mississippi at Hastings, Minn., called a corkscrew bridge. Are there other corkscrew bridges still in use?
A: Yes; they are also called spiral or pigtail bridges, often used for rapid changes in elevation as much as to cross water. if you’ve ever taken the Peter Norbeck Scenic Byway in South Dakota to get to Custer State Park or Mount Rushmore, you’ve driven on some of the pigtail bridges still in use in the U.S. By the way, there’s a replica of the Minnesota bridge you can see at the Little Log House Pioneer Village near Hastings.
Q: Do chickpeas originate from a pod?
A: Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, do grow in pods.
Q: Was there ever a Daylight Donuts locally?
A: An October 1985 Courier article reported that Daylight Donuts had recently opened at 1806 Waterloo Road in Cedar Falls.
Q: Is “Blue Bloods” coming back this season? How about “NCIS” on Channel 2?
A: Both shows are back — “Blue Bloods” will have a season premiere Sept. 27, and new episodes of “NCIS” should start Sept. 24.
Update
A question in the Aug. 8 column asked about wood whittling clubs in the Cedar Falls area?
A reader kindly gave us information about the Northeast Iowa Woodcarvers, which meets at 9:30 a.m. the third Saturday of the month at NewAldaya in Cedar Falls. Go to www.neiawoodcarvers.com for information.
