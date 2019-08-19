Q: I see young men wearing those “man bun” hairstyles; don’t they know how silly it looks?
A: Among the things that never change: older people disliking younger people’s hairstyles. We bet George Washington’s parents didn’t like his white powdered pigtail; Elvis Presley took a lot of guff for his pompadour. In the end, it’s just hair — it’s not nearly as important as what kind of people those young men are or how they treat others.
Q: What happened to Jerry Allison and Joe B. Mauldin of the Crickets after Buddy Holly died? Did they start a new group? Are they still alive? If so, how old are they?
A: Allison, now 79, toured with the Crickets for years after Holly’s death. Mauldin died in 2015, age 74. After his years with the Crickets, he became a recording engineer in Los Angeles.
Q: Are the Candeo Church and the Salt Company no longer Southern Baptist?
A: Jake Hering, teaching and equipping pastor and elder at Candeo Church responded: “Candeo Church and the Salt Company are still Southern Baptist. We work closely with the North American Mission Board and the Southern Baptist Convention in our church planting and overseas mission efforts and are grateful for our Southern Baptist roots and continued partnership with the SBC.”
You have free articles remaining.
Q: If the state and county are so concerned about wild parsnips, why aren’t they out spraying it? The ditches and county roads are full of it.
A: Iowa State University professor of agronomy and an Extension weed specialist Bob Hartzler said, “I would say the big problem with wild parsnip is that it is naturalized and present everywhere. One of ISU’s early botanists published a book in 1926 indicating that wild parsnip was in every county at that time. The foundation of invasive species management is early detection and rapid response – we’ve obviously missed the boat on that with this weed.
“Due to limited budgets, most counties and the state only attempt to control roadside weeds that are classified as noxious by the state. This contrasts to the programs 40 to 50 years ago where nearly every roadside was mowed or sprayed at least once a year. That helped reduce weed problems, but was very expensive and not very environmentally friendly. Roadsides are not supposed to be mowed until July 15 to protect nesting bird habitat (there are exemptions), and that is too late for controlling seed production by wild parsnip.
“Most counties in Iowa have Integrated Roadside Management programs. The goal is to create habitat along roadsides that are less prone to invasion by weedy species, typically native species. They also use spot applications of herbicides to control weeds rather than spraying the entire roadside. As mentioned earlier, they usually focus only on Iowa noxious weeds, which wild parsnip isn’t included.”
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.