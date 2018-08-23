Q: Who would I contact to make a recommendation to whoever presents the life-saving hero awards for the state?
A: The Iowa Department of Public Safety asks that you go to the state website at www.dps.state.ia.us/commis/pib/Awards/lifesavingawards.shtml for nomination forms and information.
Q: Can you print the recipe for Poolside Party Fluff which was on Mr. Food Aug. 10?
A: Here it is:
Ingredients
- 1 (3.4-ounce) package instant coconut cream pudding and pie filling mix
- 1 (15-ounce) can fruit cocktail in juice, undrained
- 1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 (8-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed
- 2 cups miniature marshmallows
- 1 cup sweetened shredded coconut
- 1/2 cup chopped almonds
Instructions
1. In a large bowl, combine pudding mix, fruit cocktail with juice, pineapple, and vanilla; mix well.
2. Fold in remaining ingredients. Serve or chill until ready to serve.
Q: Does Lola Albright, who appeared in the Peter Gunn series, actually do the singing on the show?
A: That was really her. Her parents were gospel singers, according to obituaries when she died last year, and she grew up singing and studying music.
Q: In response to your answer about Fred Hubbell being responsible for Younkers closing, immediately you answered no, but then you went into he was chairman when three stores closed. Will you be making a correction?
A: No. The question was about whether Hubbell was responsible for the closing of the entire Younkers chain this year, not for the closing of three stores more than 25 years ago. Hubbell hasn’t worked with Younkers in years.
Q: When did the veterans start getting so much respect, which they deserve? It seems like back in the 1960s and 1970s during the Vietnam era they didn’t.
A: We think it’s a cultural change in the last couple of decades, due in no small part to the stories of those Vietnam vets and the way they were treated when they came home.
Q: Can you tell us more about the Pioneer Park mentioned in Call the Courier this week?
A: Pioneer Park was built in the 1930s during the Great Depression along the east side of the Cedar River, generally between East Eighth and East 11th streets, by the Civilian Conservation Corps, according to Waterloo Engineering staff. It consisted of several small stone buildings many called castles. It was demolished around 1981 for the city’s flood levee system.
Q: It looks like there is a fishing/boat dock at the Greyhound Park pond. Can anyone fish there? Is this open to the public?
A: The pond is privately owned and no fishing or boating is allowed. Trespassing is prohibited.
Q: Aug. 16 was supposed to be part two of the “Story of Us,” and the third section was to publish on Sept. 20. What happened to the story on Aug. 16?
A: We decided to make it larger than originally planned, so delayed production for a couple of days. It comes out this Sunday.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.