Q: There was an article about local Midwestern Iowan people doing a romantic comedy “Love Struck Sick” that will premier Aug. 8 in Cedar Falls. I can’t find any information about it. Can you help?
A: Director Don Tjernagel said the premier has been moved to the Marcus Theatres Ultra Screen in Waterloo at 7 p.m. Thursday due to the expected crowd size.
Q: Who would I contact at the council to increase the sales tax by 1 percent to clean up our neighborhoods?
A: Cities in Iowa are only allowed to have a 1 percent local-option sales tax approved by voters. It can’t be higher than 1 percent. The city of Waterloo would need to have a referendum approved by voters to change the current use of the sales tax, which is now entirely used for street repairs, and apply it to a different purpose. Contact information for all seven council members can be found on the city’s website or the wall in City Hall.
Q: Can you print background information on Jackie Kennon, the weekend evening anchor on KCRG?
A: A Postville native, Kennon attended Wartburg College in Waverly and interned at KCRG before working at KTVO-TV in Kirksville, Mo.
Q: Does the Ronald McDonald House still use pop can pull tabs?
A: Yes. Here is what the organization says: “Collecting pop tabs is a great way to teach kids about philanthropy and the importance of recycling while raising funds to help children and their families at the same time. Some of our chapters raise thousands of dollars with their pop tab collections — up to $30,000. Look for special RMHC pop tab collection containers in the shape of a house at schools, community and civic groups, and other local organizations in your area. You can also contact a Ronald McDonald House near you to ask about getting your own house for collection.”
Q: The article about the VA opening a new veterans center didn’t mention the address for the space formerly occupied by Grin & Grow Child Care? Can you print that information?
A: The former Grin & Grow Child Care center was on the first floor of the Pinecrest Building, 1407 Independence Ave.
Q: What is the best way to dispose of an old fire extinguisher?
A: Fire extinguishers can be disposed in the garbage if they do not have pressure in them, said Waterloo Fire Chief Pat Treloar. The easiest way to depressurize an extinguisher is to turn it upside down and depress the handle, which should be done outdoors. Typically this will let the pressure escape the extinguisher while not releasing the contents of the extinguisher. If citizens are not comfortable with this procedure they can bring their extinguishers to Fire Station No. 1, 425 E. Third St., and staff will take care of them. You can contact businesses that sell fire extinguishers or metal recyclers to inquire about whether they will accept the containers for recycling and under what conditions.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
