Q: I’m seeing a lot of Japanese beetles lately. Are there any counter-measures to fight them?
A: According to Black Hawk County Extension, “There are no quick and easy countermeasures to protect your garden, yard or trees from Japanese beetles. Beetle traps attract more beetles than they catch. They fly in readily, so grub control won’t protect your plants. Small numbers of Japanese beetles can be controlled by handpicking. The best time to pick is early morning when the beetles are sluggish. Collect or shake beetles into a bucket of soapy water. Small plants can be protected by covering with fine mesh netting. Be sure there are not openings larger than 1/4 inch.
If handpicking is not feasible, insecticide sprays, such as carbaryl (Sevin), malathion or permethrin (Eight), can reduce Japanese beetle damage. Repeated applications will likely be necessary due to their short residual effect. Be sure to observe the harvest waiting interval when applying insecticides to grapes and other edible fruits. Japanese beetle attacks won’t kill mature trees, but be sure to keep trees under attack well watered. They can, however, kill young trees that are more dependent on foliage for growth vigor. Here repeated spraying is important.”
Q: When will the 2018 Best of the Best be printed?
A: Sept. 9.
Q: Is a yellow jacket and bumblebee the same insect?
A: No, yellow jackets are wasps.
Q: What can I use to clean my coffee pot?
A: Most manufacturers recommend using a combination of equal parts white vinegar and water.
Q: How do they pick the priests for the Mass at Irish Fest? I have someone I would like to suggest.
A: According to festival staff, “When we had the first Mass, we went to Monsignor Wilgenbusch, who was in charge of the Waterloo Deanery. He volunteered as he wasn’t assigned a parish at the time. When he was assigned a parish and moved, he suggested Father Tom McDermott to take over. Father McDermott has now relocated; however he had already volunteered for this year. We do not have a priest yet for next year. ... We are always open to suggestions and ideas. Thank you for your interest.”
Q: I never heard of wild parsnip before the last few years, and now it’s everywhere. Has it always been around, or has it spread to the area recently?
A: According to Black Hawk County Extension, wild parsnip has been in Iowa for at least 25 years. But it is more widespread now, perhaps because it can grow in untended areas like along roadsides, abandoned fields, un-mown pastures, edges of woods and in restored prairies.
Q: On the old TV show “Leave It To Beaver” June always says she was raised by her Aunt Martha. What happened to June’s parents?
A: Their absence was never explained, as far as we can tell. While June did mention her father, she said Aunt Martha raised her and was practically the only mother she knew.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
