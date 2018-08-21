Q: Are there more grasshoppers around this summer than normal?
A: Donald Lewis, an Extension entomologist at ISU, said, “The answer to your question about more grasshoppers is — it depends. Grasshopper populations vary greatly from place to place and time to time. We are at the time of the year when most grasshoppers have matured to the adult stage, so now is when you would notice the most if you are in an area where the population is noticeable. My personal experience is I have not seen a single grasshopper in my backyard, in town, in Ames, this year. On the other hand, 15 miles away in a remnant prairie that I regularly visit, there are a few. The numbers are very low compared to previous years. I have had fewer calls and inquiries about grasshoppers this year than in previous years when callers were irate about the grasshoppers in their gardens or the ones eating their window screens.”
Q: Where was the soap opera digest in Sunday’s paper?
A: Page D4.
Q: Why do people let their dogs lick them in the face after they’ve licked their behind?
A: They just don’t worry about it. It’s a messy, germy, unsanitary, unsafe world we live in. That bothers some people more than others.
Q: When will Midway, from Crossway to Progress, be redone?
A: Midway from Crossway to Progress was reconstructed in 2004 with 7.5 inches of asphalt and new curb and gutter. It would be an overlay candidate, but it is not currently listed in the city of Waterloo’s five-year overlay program.
Q: What is going on with the staffing at the health department? Is it true there were over 100 bargaining employees a year ago and now currently only 30?
A: Over the last year the health department has gone through a restructuring of services to strengthen its role in public health for Black Hawk County citizens and to adhere to its mission of being responsive and accountable to the citizens they serve, said director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye. The home care aide program was outsourced to avoid duplication of services in the community, and the clients are still receiving services. The Cedar Falls school nursing contract ended at the end of 2017 and the Waterloo school nursing contract ended at the end of June 2018. Both districts are contracting with hospitals for those services now. The health department had 32 part-time positions between both nursing contracts, including wabout eight to 13 part-time school nurses for those contracts. There also were two non-bargaining program manager positions eliminated due to the end of the nursing contracts. It is not true there were over 100 county health employees recently, per the county’s human resources department.
Q: Are there plans for Waterloo to repair the washboard Huntington Road between Katoski and the west city limits?
A: That stretch of Huntington Road is not in the current five-year program for an asphalt overlay or reconstruction. It will be reviewed for possible inclusion when the plan is updated this year.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
