Q: Is Motown RB singer Mary Wells still alive? If so, what is she doing now?
A: Wells died in 1992 of cancer.
Q: Is there a law in Iowa prohibiting a big dog from riding in the back of a truck?
A: There's no law, as far as we can tell.
Q: When the city picks up yard waste where is it taken?
A: The city of Waterloo Sanitation Department takes yard waste it picks up to the city's yard waste site on Independence Avenue.
Q: What do mental health experts say are the characteristics of a paranoid schizophrenia person?
A: According to the Mayo Clinic: "Schizophrenia involves a range of problems with thinking (cognition), behavior or emotions. Signs and symptoms may vary, but usually involve delusions, hallucinations or disorganized speech, and reflect an impaired ability to function. Symptoms may include:
- Delusions. False beliefs not based in reality.
- Hallucinations. Seeing or hearing things that don't exist.
- Disorganized thinking and speech.
- Extremely disorganized or abnormal motor behavior. This may show in a number of ways, from childlike silliness to unpredictable agitation.
- Negative symptoms. This refers to reduced or lack of ability to function normally. The person may neglect personal hygiene or appear to lack emotion (doesn't make eye contact, doesn't change facial expressions or speaks in a monotone). Also, the person may have lose interest in everyday activities, socially withdraw or lack the ability to experience pleasure.
Q: What is the phone number to call The Courier office? Why am I unable to reach a local customer service person?
A: The numbers are on page A2 every day. Call Circulation at 291-1533; call Classified at 291-1411; call the Business Office at 291-1400; call the Newsroom at 291-1460.
Q: Can you print any updated information on 1980s singers Debbie Gibson and Tiffany, such as how old they are, are they married and how many children do they have?
A: Gibson, 48, is still a singer and actress and has appeared on Broadway. She has a long-term boyfriend. Tiffany, 46, has appeared on several reality shows, has done some acting and opened a boutique in Nashville. She's been married twice and has a son.
Q: Did Trump get permission to have those hats made in the John Deere colors and style?
A: Deere spokesman Ken Golden told the Des Moines Register the protections do not apply to apparel. "We're not concerned as long as it's not ag green equipment with yellow wheels," he said, adding the company was not involved in making the hats. Deere has aggressively fought trademark abuses.
Q: I thought Mayor Hart’s campaign platform was no roundabouts. Why did he have a change of heart and now wants roundabouts?
A: Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart does not get to vote on whether roundabouts are included in the University Avenue project. That is a recommendation of the design team of engineers and consultants. The Waterloo City Council ultimately approves any design documents put out for bids.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
