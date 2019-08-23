Q: Will MidAmerican collect road use tax on their charging stations? Do electric car users pay a road use tax?
A: MidAmerican Energy is not allowed to collect road use tax on its fueling stations. Electric vehicles contribute to the road use tax fund through registration fees. The Iowa Legislature this year increased the registration fees on electric vehicles to compensate for the fact they don’t pay into the fund through fuel taxes.
Q: How many total bars, including restaurants that carry alcohol, are in the city of Waterloo?
A: The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division’s online data base listed 153 active liquor licenses issued in the city of Waterloo on Aug. 5, 2019.
Q: What number do I call to report potholes on streets in Waterloo?
A: The Waterloo Street Department fills potholes. The phone number is 291-4267. There is also a link on the city website to report potholes and other maintenance issues.
Q: Four miles south of Waterloo on Dysart Road, three houses are being built. One has a foundation already in. I was told you needed 36 acres to build on. Is this correct?
A: The Black Hawk County zoning ordinance allows a house to be constructed on an agriculturally zoned property if it is at least 35 acres in size. Property that is zoned for residential use, such as the lots mentioned on Dysart Road, do not have to meet that size requirement.
Q: Do they plan to repair Ansborough Avenue this summer?
A: Ansborough Avenue between Maynard and University avenues and between West Fourth Street and San Marnan Drive are in this year’s asphalt overlay contract.
You have free articles remaining.
Q: What is Abby Turpin’s background in broadcasting?
A: According to KWWL, “A Columbus, Ohio, native, Abby is a graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. Prior to KWWL, Abby was the main anchor at RFD-TV in Nashville. She came to the cable network with experience from three NBC and CBS news stations: KOLN in Lincoln, Neb., WNWO in Toledo, Ohio, and KXII in Sherman, Texas. She was an anchor and producer at all three stations.”
Q: What is the mailing address for the New York Times and Washington Post?
A: The New York Times, 620 Eighth Ave., New York, NY 10018; and the Washington Post, 1301 K St. NW, Washington DC 20071.
Q: Where can I write to Chuck Todd?
A: Send him mail at NBC News, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, N.Y. 10112.
Q: What’s the background of the new meteorologist Brandon Libby at KWWL?
A: According to KWWL, Libby grew up in Southern California and Minnesota. He attended Iowa State University and was active in the school’s weather television show, “Cy’s Eyes on the Skies.” He interned at KMSP–TV in the Twin Cities, has a bachelor of science degree in meteorology and has served as weekend meteorologist at KIMT-TV in Mason City.
Q: What counties make up the term Cedar Valley?
A: The Greater Cedar Valley Alliance has defined it with eight counties: Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw, Fayette, Grundy and Tama.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.