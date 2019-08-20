Q: Can farmers legally spread manure on fields in flood plains?
A: Iowa State University Extension Agricultural Engineering Field Specialist Kapil Arora said, “Iowa Administrative Code 567-65.3 specifies the requirements for land application of manure and outlines the recommended practices. This chapter does not prohibit manure application to cropland subject to flooding. It recommends practices when manure application is considered on such cropland under Section 65.3(5) Part D. In these areas, it is recommended that manure is either injected during application or is incorporated into the soil after application, especially on cropland subject to flooding more than once every 10 years. This section also recommends that manure should not be applied on such areas during frozen or snow-covered conditions.
“Section 65.3(5) Part E recommends that manure application, planned on cropland adjacent to water bodies, should not be done on land areas located within 200 feet of and draining into a stream or surface intake for a tile line unless adequate erosion controls exist on the land and manure is either injected or incorporated into the soil of such land areas.
“Both Section 65.3(5) Part D and Part E appear to be recommended practices but not required.”
Q: Does Farmer Jon’s popcorn of Breda, Iowa, have a website or store?
A: You can order from https://farmerjonspopcorn.com. The company lists these stores that carry the Farmer Jon products: Big M Supermarkets, Cheshire Farms, County Market, Fareway, Hegedorn’s, Hy-Vee, Runnings Home and Farm Stores, Sauders Country Store and Wegmans.
Q: What does Cedar Falls do with the $102 million in building permits that were issued this year?
A: The $102 million worth of permits refers to the worth of the land and buildings being built and how much those properties will be taxed by the city.
Q: How many Shriner hospitals are there in the country, and where are they located?
A: The Shriners Hospital headquarters are in Tampa, Fla., but the Shriners have hospital facilities for children in Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Ohio, Erie, Pa., Galveston, Texas, Greenville, S.C., Honolulu, Houston, Lexington, Ky., Mexico City, Minneapolis, Montreal, Pasadena, Calif., Philadelphia, Portland, Ore., Sacramento, Calif., Salt Lake City, Shreveport, La., Spokane, Wash., Springfield, Mass., and St. Louis.
Q: Regarding the article in the July 26th paper about the vacancy for Iowa Court of Appeals: What is the yearly pay? Is the pay the same whether it is an assistant U.S. attorney or regular attorney? Do they have to live in Des Moines or can they live where they are?
A: Associate judges of the Iowa Court of Appeals are paid $158,420, whatever their background. The Appeals Court meets in the Judicial Branch Building in Des Moines, so presumably judges live in the Des Moines area.
Q: The FTC has fined Facebook $5 billion. Who gets that money?
A: The $5 billion goes to the U.S. Treasury’s general fund.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
