Q: What is the date Walmart is raising their starting wage to $11 per hour?
A: The increase was supposed to start in February.
Q: When will you be publishing the NFL schedule for this season?
A: The NFL preseason and regular-season schedules have been published. The preseason schedule ran July 29. The regular season schedule was printed Aug. 5.
Q: Is there a security guard present when the Waterloo City Council meets?
A: The city of Waterloo does not hire private security for council meetings. The police chief or his representative is usually at the meetings though, and other armed police officers are usually nearby in the building.
Q: When and why did they change the speed limit on Park Avenue to 20 mph?
A: The speed limit was lowered in July 2017 because the bicycle lanes were installed at that time.
Q: Who can I contact about having Electric Park start having dances again?
A: National Cattle Congress Inc. owns and manages Electric Park Ballroom. NCC staff can be reached at 234-7515 or by emailing through the website. Multiple organizations have leased Electric Park for events over the years. If you recall an organization that hosted dances you attended in the past, perhaps you can contact that group to see if they plan on sponsoring them in the future.
Q: What are the income guidelines to qualify for health insurance through Obamacare?
A: Obamacare provides a marketplace for people to buy private insurance plans. According to the ACA website, “To be eligible to enroll in health coverage through the Marketplace, you:
- Must live in the United States.
- Must be a U.S. citizen or national (or be lawfully present).
- Can’t be incarcerated.
If you have Medicare coverage, you’re not eligible to use the Marketplace to buy a health or dental plan.
You should check www.healthcare.gov or call (800) 318-2596 directly for information and help.
Q: What is an address to write to the president?
A: Send mail to the White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20500.
Q: In your “Story of Us” articles, you keep saying “circa.” What in the world does that mean?
A: It means “about” or “approximately.” It’s often used with photos when the exact date they were taken is unknown.
Q: What is the background of KWWL’s Daniel Winn?
A: Winn’s an Illinois native who has worked in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma. He has a daughter and three golden retrievers, according to KWWL.
Q: Who is paying for the demolition of Greyhound Park?
A: Deer Creek Development bought the site and is paying for the demolition.
Q: Is there a place I can recycle VHS tapes?
A: We are not aware of a place to recycle VHS tapes locally. Earth911.com, a good website for questions about where to recycle certain items, lists a few out-of-state firms that accept VHS tapes if you are willing to box them up and pay for shipping.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
