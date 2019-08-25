Q: What is the phone number for Fox News?
A: Try calling (888) 369-4762.
Q: In Cedar Falls Lonesome Dove bread was available at JR Provisions, where the Blue Barn BBQ is now located. Who used to bake that bread for them?
A: Michael Nangle owned and operated Lonesome Dove Bakery, according to a January 1993 Courier article.
Q: Regarding the new overpass on Highway 63 over the railroad tracks, won’t there be trouble with ice with the height of it?
A: The new bridge will be treated as all bridges and overpasses in the area, said the Iowa Department of Transportation. The height of the bridge will not be an issue as far as ice buildup during the winter season.
Q: How many people have attended Irish Fest since its inception through 2019?
A: The numbers for the 2019 Irish Fest are not in yet, but the estimated combined attendance since the first year through 2018 is approximately 324,439 people. Actual attendance is higher; however Iowa Irish Fest was unable to provide the numbers and this statistic comes from our own article archives, which sometimes only reported attendance for certain major festival events, such as a Gaelic Storm performance. Director Chad Shipman said their counting method is collective, meaning every day someone uses their pass, their attendance is counted each time.
Q: Did Kenny Stedman originally start the OP restaurants before 40 years ago, especially in Evansdale?
A: Stedman owned and operated The Other Place, which he opened on College Hill in the mid-’70s, and expanded to locations in Waverly, Clear Lake, Mason City, Evansdale and Overland Park, Kan. The Evansdale location opened in 1979.
You have free articles remaining.
Q: The article about the VA opening a new veterans center didn’t mention the address for the space formerly occupied by Grin & Grow Child Care? Can you print that information?
A: The address of the new veterans center will be 1407 Independence Ave. at the Pinecrest Building, the same building where the Veterans Affairs Office is located.
Q: What day of June in 2020 is the Iowa primary?
A: June 2, 2020.
Q: What happened to the “Home and Family” show Monday through Friday on the Hallmark Channel?
A: According to the show’s Facebook page, “Summer is here and we’re going to be taking a little break, but we’ll have new episodes every Friday at 10 a.m./9 Central throughout the month!”
Q: Can you print information about Meghan McCain’s husband?
A: Ben Domenech, 37, is the founder and publisher of conservative website The Federalist. He grew up in South Carolina and attended the College of William and Mary but did not graduate. He and McCain were married in 2017.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.