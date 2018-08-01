Q: Does the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Waterloo come to your home to pick up your furniture? I tried calling them, but the message always says “memory is full.”
A: The Salvation Army recently closed its thrift store. They asked that people give household goods and clothes to the St. Vincent de Paul Society instead, 232-3366.
Q: Nick Petaros wrote an article about Don Bosco’s game in the state tournament. I’m wondering why the article didn’t mention how Lisbon got their two runs in the sixth inning?
A: Read the second and third paragraphs. The Dons recorded timely outs and scored the game’s first run in the top of the fourth inning, before the middle of Lisbon’s lineup strung together three crucial sixth-inning at-bats to extend perfection. Lisbon catcher Bryce Werderman blasted an RBI triple to the left-field gap and scored the go-ahead run on Ty Williams’ sacrifice fly to deep center as Don Bosco’s upset bid finished one run short, 2-1, on a picture-perfect day at Principal Park.
Q: Did Taylor’s Maidrite in Marshalltown get destroyed?
A: No. According to the Des Moines Register. “The iconic Taylor’s Maid-Rite survived the tornado that came to town Thursday — and its workers soon began slinging meat to feed the rescuers who flocked into town.” The building had several broken windows and a broken sign, but they planned to re-open shortly.
Q: On some of the old TV programs it shows they were produced by Four Star Production Co. Was this company connected to four stars in Hollywood?
A: Yes — the company was started in 1952 by actors Dick Powell, David Niven, Ida Lupino and Charles Boyer.
Q: They are calling the fires in California “car fires.” What does that mean?
A: It’s actually called the Carr fire — evidently one of the first reports was called in from Carr Powerhouse Road in California’s Shasta County, hence the name.
Q: The article about Fred Becker says he was the most decorated war veteran in Waterloo history. What honors did he receive?
A: After his death, Lt. Becker was awarded the American Distinguished Service Cross, the Belgian War Cross for valor and the Croix de Guerre.
Q: Was the Marshalltown and Pella tornadoes stronger than the tornado that took place years ago in Charles City?
A: No. The tornado that hit Charles City on May 15, 1968, was rated an EF5 according to the National Weather Service. The tornadoes that went through Marshalltown and Pella were rated EF3.
Q: Where is Shady Row located in Waterloo?
A: Maybe the caller is talking about Smokey Row, an area undergoing a historic survey that has been in the news lately. Smokey Row is a triangle bounded by Sumner Street to the north, Mobile Street to the east and the old Illinois Central, now Canadian National Railway, tracks from East Fourth to Douglas streets.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
